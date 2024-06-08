Sindh To Introduce Online Driving License Service For Citizens

The Sindh Police has decided to launch an online service for citizens seeking to obtain or renew their driving licenses (DL) from the comfort of their homes. Recently, a meeting was convened at the Central Police Office (CPO) under the leadership of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon to discuss implementing this service. During the meeting, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the DL Branch Sindh delivered a comprehensive briefing on different aspects of the online driving license issuance process.

Online Driving License Will Become Available For Sindh Next Week

According to DIG, the online driving license service will become available next week. The online service will be beneficial for all citizens. It will help in online learning, renewals, and even obtaining international driving licenses from the comfort of their homes.

The briefing summarized that the online facility will provide details regarding the application process, license fees, and the designated banks for fee collection. Applicants will have to submit medical fitness certificates and B-forms for license renewals or permanent licenses. It is pertinent to mention that medical fitness certificates and B-forms must be obtained from authorized private or government hospitals. Additionally, the Sindh police is also considering proposals for medical fitness and B-form submissions for the renewal of overseas driving licenses.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon suggested that the online driving license service should be introduced on an experimental basis initially. However, it should be expanded to include a mobile van facility for greater convenience in the future.

Memon highlighted that the preliminary goal of issuing online driving licenses is to provide improved services to citizens. He also noted that driving license data will be digitized using modern technology to ensure efficient processing and management.

At the beginning of this year, the Islamabad Capital Police also launched an online facility to provide convenience to residents of Islamabad. Residents can now get their driving licenses virtually on their smartphones while sitting at home. If you want to know how can you download a virtual license, click here.