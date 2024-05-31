Siri is Getting a Boost with AI powers in Upcoming iOS 18 Updates

Apple’s WWDC 2024 event is just 10 days away. People have been eagerly awaiting the company’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and upcoming iOS 18 features. Several rumors are circulating that iOS 18 will include AI capabilities. Moreover, additional features are being speculated as the event approaches. Recently, a tipster revealed that Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, may feature advanced AI capabilities, including a deeper contextual understanding.

What iOS 18 Siri Will Be Capable Of?

According to the latest report, the company is working on a project dubbed Greymatter. Under this project, the company has been testing and building all the upcoming AI features for iOS 18. The project is reportedly working on several app features, but its main focus is to bring advanced AI capabilities to Siri.

The report underscored that Apple is currently working on a feature called “Catch Up” for Siri. It is based on notification summarization. With this feature, Siri will provide users with a brief overview of their recent notifications, eradicating the need to scroll down to a long list of particular notifications.

Additionally, Siri is getting a new smart response framework along with Apple’s on-device LLM to get cutting-edge response generation capabilities. It will allow Apple’s voice assistant to understand people and companies, calendar events, locations, dates, etc. The basic purpose is to provide a precise response to user questions.

Furthermore, with Ajax LLM Siri is anticipated to be empowered with AI capabilities including text summarization and transcription. It means that Siri will be able to answer questions on-device, create summaries of long articles, or transcribe audio as in the updated Notes or Voice Memos applications.

The silicon giant is also working on Siri’s capability to manage cross-device media and TV control tasks. Users will be able to command Siri to play music, movies, and other content from Apple Watch to other devices. It is pertinent to mention that all these features are based on leaks and speculations. We are not sure about any of these features till Apple announces them officially at the WWDC 2024, scheduled for June 10. So, let’s wait and watch!