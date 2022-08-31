Sketchy iPhone 14 Packaging Leak Hints At 6GB RAM For All Models

Apple is wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated series next week. We have been getting hundreds of leaks regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 series for many weeks. The last-minute iPhone 14 rumors are creating hype as we are quite near Apple’s September 7 “Far out” special event. Recently, a new leak posted on the Chinese social media service Weibo claimed that all of the iPhone 14 variants will have 6GB of RAM. Together with that, some details regarding the iPhone 14 packaging also surfaced online.

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Packaging Spotted Ahead Of Launch

According to the Weibo post, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices will both sport 6GB of RAM this year. If we talk about the previous models, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini came with 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max sported 6GB of RAM. So if this rumor or leak came out to be true then, the iPhone 14 will offer more RAM than the iPhone 13. However, the iPhone 14 Pro will stick with 6GB of RAM.

Apple usually doesn’t focus on the amount of RAM inside the iPhone. It’s not a specification that the company even details. So, it seems a smart decision by Apple as the iPhone usually lags behind competing for Android devices in RAM, but the tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS makes up for that difference.

According to the packaging details, the sticker that will be on the side of the iPhone 14 Pro box, shows the “iPhone 14 Pro” branding. It also revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come in a white box this year, whereas the previous several generations came in a black box. There had been no further official words regarding the handset yet. So, stay tuned as the launch event is quite near. Let’s see what Apple offers to its highly anticipated series.