To combat climate change, a company has developed a technology that will keep the buildings cool with the help of a ground-cooling formula. As climate change unfolds, global warming is on the rise, with buildings installing air conditioners that emit gases that cause further climate change.

Sky Coal System: A New Technology to Keep the Buildings Cool

However, in order to tackle this, a company called Sky Coal Systems has developed a technology that will keep the building cool without installing air conditioners in the face of climate change. CEO of the company Eli Goldstein said,

In fact, our planet naturally cools itself by emitting heat through infrared light or radiation, and using the same method we produce day and night from sunlight.

According to the company, for this purpose, it installs panels on the roofs, which have an optical film that emits infrared light and cools itself during this. Eli Goldstein, further said that these panels may look like solar panels but they are different from it and reflect 97% of the sunlight that falls on them.

A network of pipes is installed under the N panels, these pipes are filled with water which keeps the panels cool and carries the water to the refrigeration or air conditioning system but the system works only in the presence of the sun. “Our technology works best in hot and dry environments, ie when the sky is clear, but when it is cloudy, it blocks the radioactive cooling window, while water vapor blocks the infrared light,” said Eli Goldstein.

