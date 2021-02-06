Skype has gained one more fancy feature for its Android users. The most demanding feature, background blur, has come in the latest Skype 8.68 update. In addition, the new update brings more custom reaction options. On the other hand, users on iOS and iPadOS gain improvements to the share extension with support for dark theme and improved performance.

Skype for Android Gains Background Blur

The new update has also included bug fixes and stability improvements. The new update is following a gradual release cycle so some will get it earlier than others.

See Also: Dark Mode for Skype Launches with Multiple other Features

Skype 8.68 update changelog:

Here is the list of improvements the update include,

React Hard 2: The update includes the upgraded custom reaction picker. You can now have more reactions right at your fingertips.

Background redacted: The update will now let you blur your background in video calls on Skype for Android.

Share away: Skype has also added some improvements to the Share extension in Skype for iPhone and iPad, adding support for dark theme and improving performance.

The update has also included bug fixes and stability improvements.

The new features are rolling out gradually over the next couple of days. So if you don’t see them right away, just check again soon.

Check Also: Skype New Update Adds Android Auto Support for Text Messages

Source: Skype