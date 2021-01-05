You must all be aware of the Slack. It is an exclusive business communication platform developed by a US-based software company Slack Technologies. With the help of the platform, people can work together in a more effective manner by connecting all the software tools and services. However, the service stopped working on the first full working day of 2021. So I’m sure you didn’t waste time in blaming your ISP but the Slack servers. Actually, it was a worldwide outage and company responded by saying,

“Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”

Slack Faces a Major Outage While Entering in 2021

On Monday morning, people started to report about Slack and in a matter of some time, the company realized that it was a worldwide outage. Then in the afternoon, the service appeared to be slowly returning to normal for a few users.

At the start, people were reporting issues regarding connecting to the service and messaging on the platform. Consequently, an update on its status page transformed the situation to a full-blown outage.

Then in the late afternoon, the majority of the problems were resolved and the platform started functioning normally. However, still, some Google and Outlook calendar integrations and email notifications were still not working properly. In response, the company said,

“We’re working to resolve this issue, and we’re sorry for the trouble.”

Check out? Slack Beats Microsoft as Demand Rises For Remote Work