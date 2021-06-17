The business communication platform Slack is going to launch a new Scheduled Send feature. As the name suggests, the new feature will allow the users to schedule messages to send at a later time or date. This a very handy feature and will be rolled out for all users in the coming days.

Slack to Launch a New ‘Scheduled Send Feature’

The scheduled send feature incorporates a new drop-down arrow to the “send message” button in Slack’s desktop application. By tapping on it, it will unveil a new menu that lets the users schedule messages to send to a room, direct message, or group thread at a later time. On the other hand, the mobile users will be able to open a similar menu by pressing the send button for a few seconds in the Slack app for both Android and iOS.

Slack will be providing both pre-filled options such as ‘tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM’ along with the ability to set a custom date and time. The best thing is that the messages can be scheduled for up to 120 days. In addition to that, the users will also have the option to reschedule, edit, or delete scheduled messages before they’re sent.

In a statement, the company announced,

Today we launched Scheduled Send to empower users to communicate and collaborate in a way that works best for them. Teams shouldn’t be obligated to sync their schedules in order to communicate effectively.

The new feature which allows the users to schedule messages is a vital one as the multi-national companies have employees who work in different time zones. It is a good step by Slack to made its presence felt in the tech market as such kinds of features are critical in this modern inter-connected world.

