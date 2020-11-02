Sleek design with Extraordinary photography! Is the latest buzz word for vivo’s premium flagship V20 series?





vivo, a global technology brand, has recently launched successful vivo V20 in V series that takes the sleekness and camera photography to a whole new level. V20 serves as a symbol of expression and a design accessory for the young consumers. It has taken the smartphone industry by storm and earned success in Pakistani market.

The idea driving vivo’s revolutionary V series is based on building an extraordinary life for the youth with technology, exquisite smartphone designs and delivering splendid photography. All the smartphones are created after observing the changing trends in photography, entertainment, gaming and smartphone design. It is a personal technology designed to depict unique and trendy lifestyle of users.

The vivo V20 is a perfectly suitable for new-age content creators and selfie generation because of its impressive camera features with optimum focus on front camera photography, sleek and stylish appearance, and powerful performance.

Vivo is consistently innovating to meet varying consumers’ demands. As the main focus in V series is on front camera, V20 has become the industry’s leading smartphone in front camera photography performance. It has become a showstopper in premium smartphones and is adored by stylish youth.

Furthering the legacy of innovative smartphone technology, vivo is ready to launch another outstanding smartphone in Pakistani market. vivo V20 SE is set to enter industry with sleek magical design and impressive photography performance.

The most recent addition to V series holds the legacy of its predecessors and delivers its promise to provide best in class features. vivo, with every innovation, aims to set new standards in the industry and with this new product in V series already has built customers’ expectations.

Vivo is all set to launch a magnificent vivo V20 SE in Pakistani market with an ultra – sleek 7.83mm 3D slim body, 32MP Super Night Selfie and a 48MP Multi-Scenario Photography. It is also supported by a 33W FlashCharge.

Fulfilling its “customer centric innovation” commitment, like its ancestors in V series, V20 SE brings ton of other features particularly curated to meet demands of young consumers. This handset is a center of photography driven features to boost your inner shutterbug and has bounty of features like Professional Portrait, Aura Screen Light, Super Night Mode, Ultra Stable Video combined with an amazing 44MP Rear Camera to capture even the most intricate details in the frame.

The handset also guarantees elevated performance and smoother user experiences with a special Game Mode and Dual Mic Noise Cancelling.

The way forward

vivo, being a global smartphone brand, prospers on the philosophy of “Doing the right things and doing it right” and continuously endeavoring towards making customers’ lives exceptional and enrich their experience. It plans to continually present creative and innovative technology and provide something astonishing to its customers. With the new vivo V20 SE being introduced in V series, it Is profoundly foreseen to match its exceptionally successful ancestor, the vivo V20.