“Sleekest phone of 2020” Oppo F17 Pro is Coming Soon

The brand also has its new successor, Oppo F17 pro. The brand introduces it as the “sleekest smartphone in 2020” to be 7.48 mm slim, weighs only 164 grams. It’s now preparing to launch the F15 in January. that’s slimmer than the global variant of Oppo Reno4 Pro and is one of the lightest smartphones we’ve seen in recent times.

F17 Pro with dual rear cameras is surprising as the F15 was equipped with quad rear cameras. Yet it’s also possible for the F17 Pro to have four snappers on the back in a square shape. Also, the LED flash on the right. we must wait for further details to be sure.

To the left side of the USB socket, just the 3.5 mm headphone jack. No fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone on the power key located on the right frame, which indicates that it is probably under the screen.

“OPPO F17 Pro would introduce for the first time a sleek, 220 degrees edge. That will make the user more comfortable and smoother in-hand feel of the device” said Oppo. Oppo introduces that display to a lower market category with F17 Pro. It is expected to available in Ocean Blue, Jet Black, Nebula Violet, Pink Powder, Coral Yellow, Inspiration Edition, and made of the metal body.

F17 Pro Expected Price Start $470. F17 Pro comes with Android 9.0 OS 6.5 inches AMOLED FHD Display, MediaTek P90 Helio Chipset, Quad Rear and 32MP Selfie Cameras, 8GB RAM, and 128/256GB ROM. Expected Price of F17 in Pakistan is Rs. 89,000.00.

Oppo confirms that the F17 Pro, which targets young trendsetters, has a thin 220-degree range, which should make your device more comfortable and smoother.

The F17 Pro’s specifications are still a mystery right now. It is expected to arrive in Pakistan in October 2020.

