Sleep Monitoring: Apple to introduce this feature in its watch

Wearable devices are about to have a moment, and companies are hoping you’ll sleep through it at the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple revealed it’s adding “sleep monitoring” features to its market-dominant Apple Watch. Although it’s shocking that Apple has never previously lobbied hard for sleep apps, there may be a reasonable explanation for the delay.

And if you disregard the question of the battery, there is one more fundamental issue. Sleep tracking actually does not work well and you shouldn’t think about monitoring your sleep using your smart app.

Your wearable tracker isn’t doing a great job monitoring your sleep and giving you a precise morning update. As stated by the open access journal Sensor, the sleep monitoring systems currently available to consumers do not provide accurate information about one’s sleep.

How Sleep Monitoring Works?

You wear certain tools when you sleep on your wrist or finger. These usually collect data about your heart rate and your movement. Others monitor the breathing patterns, too. Many of these apparatuses are multi – functional. You can also log in your diet and monitor your daytime physical activity, including footsteps, heart rate and burned calories.

You typically view the data gathered about your sleep in an app. The study covers overall sleep time, how often you sat up in the evening and how frequently you wake up.

Wearable do not carry these sensors, for the most part. Instead, they focus on accelerometers and feed the motion data through machine learning algorithms to guess what kind of sleep each step, or each brief “epoch” of time, followed.