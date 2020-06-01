Vivo has today announced its X50 family focusing more on the cameras. The X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ are the ones come with exceptional photography capabilities. However, vanilla X50 is also unique in another way. Vivo claims that the X50 is the world’s first slimmest 5G smartphone. Not only this, but it has also come with amazing specs. Let’s have a look at them first.

Meet the First-ever Slimmest 5G Smartphone- Vivo X50

See Also: VIVO Y70s first 5G Integrated SmartPhone by VIVO

As I mentioned above, the Pro and Pro+ versions are more camera-centric. The vanilla X50 misses on these capabilities. However, it is unique in its design. The vanilla Vivo X50 is the thinnest 5G phone measuring just 7.49mm. It has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution. It has a punch-hole to house a 32MP camera.

Moreover, it runs on the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It also has a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a main 48MP sensor alongside 13 MP portrait module and two 8MP cameras- an ultrawide sensor and periscope telephoto module.

Furthermore, the phone has come with a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The phone will be available in two memory configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Moreover, the phone will be available in three colours – pink, black and blue.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 8GB/128GB version will cost $490 and the 8GB/256GB model cost $550. Moreover, the official sales will begin on June 6.

Check Also: Vivo Unveils X50 Family with Unique Cameras