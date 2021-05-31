Slope Technology to Improve Tea Plantation

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro. Pakistan takes Chinas help to enhance its tea production with Slope Planting Technology. Assistant Technical Officer, “China is a huge country that exports tea and it has more experience. If there can be collaboration at the government level or some Ministry likes the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, we can get machinery and experience from them.” With the help from China, our country can make use of the slope technology and get great results. Pakistan being among the top 10 countries of tea consumption, but its production is inadequate as to its demand. Naeem Ahmed Assistant Technical Officer suggests “Government should get involved in the process of commercialization and make policies. The tea produced in our country is not enough for the domestic requirement. If we establish a Tea Board, we can use the forest and hilly areas for growing tea.”

Dr. Abdul Waheed, Director of National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) support the idea,

that Pakistan should make a special area for tea planting. “All the countries that have grown tea like Kenya, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Brondi or other countries have fixed a special area for tea. In Kenya, they called the army to protect that land. Like in Turkey, they have a state reserved for only growing tea. Due to a large number of cultivation fields, they also get lots of revenue. We (Pakistan) also need machinery for tea cultivation.” Those countries and states have strict laws and no other crop other than tea is allowed to cultivate.

“The biggest challenges that Pakistan tea industry faces is that the price of fresh tea leaves is too low compared with other countries,” Dr. Abdul Waheed further states “It takes around 6 to 7 years for tea trees to grow and start its yield. The farmers cannot wait for that long; they need earnings for their daily living. Secondly, our farmers have less amount of landholding. They just have 3 to 4 kanals of land. We should increase the price so that the farmers can happily process tea and supply it to our factories.”

