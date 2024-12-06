Slow Internet Speeds Not Due to Government Policy

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman has refuted claims of a government policy deliberately slowing down internet speeds in the country. During a Senate committee meeting on Thursday, Hafeez Rehman stated that if such a policy exists, it should be clarified by the government.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, focused on concerns regarding slow internet speeds and the ongoing debate surrounding internet regulation. Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and the PTA chairman addressed these concerns.

Rehman assured the committee that the issue of slow internet speeds was not related to VPN usage. He confirmed that VPN licensing would commence on January 1, 2025, a move he believes will address some of the concerns raised regarding internet access.

However, Senator Khan questioned the Ministry of IT’s role, noting that it often shifts responsibility for internet speed issues to the Ministry of Interior. “I do not understand why we have a Ministry of IT if this is the case,” she expressed in frustration.

Minister Khawaja attributed the slowdown in internet speeds to a surge in internet users, suggesting that the current infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with the growing demand.

The committee emphasized the significant economic impact of slow internet speeds, particularly on freelancers and businesses that rely heavily on stable internet access.

The chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) highlighted the critical role of the IT sector in the Pakistani economy. He noted that Pakistan’s IT exports currently stand at $3.2 billion, with approximately 3 million households dependent on the sector.

“Pakistan ranks 27th globally in internet freedom, significantly ahead of its neighbors India and Bangladesh,” he stated. However, he also pointed out that the country incurs daily economic losses of around $1.3 billion due to internet service disruptions.

The committee also discussed the potential economic ramifications of a VPN ban. Estimates suggest that such a ban could result in losses of $420 million, primarily due to a decline in freelance work and overall productivity.

The meeting underscored the need for a comprehensive solution to address the issue of slow internet speeds and ensure a stable and reliable internet infrastructure for the growth of the digital economy in Pakistan.