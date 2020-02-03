30 Best Small Business Ideas in Pakistan – Low Investment!

As Pakistan is at a lower edge these days in regards to employment thus most of our youth tend to move towards entrepreneurship. So here are 30 Low Investment, Small Business Ideas To Go For In Pakistan which may prove to be the most profitable businesses in the long run!

30 Low Investment, Small Business Ideas in Pakistan 2020

1. Content Writing – Zero Investment Business Idea

All you need for it is a laptop along with internet access or simply a pen and paper. Couple with your skill in writing! It is a Zero Investment business. It may be adopted as a Part-Time or full-time job.

The progress is gradual in this kind of business but proves to be profitable in the long run! Pakistani women have been taking up this kind of businesses seriously lately as they can support their family from the comfort of their home in this way.

2. Editing And Proof Reading – Innovative Business Idea

It is a simpler job than content writing as it involves no self-innovation but rechecking of what has already been written. So if you are a good reader and have strong command over language then you should go for this Zero Investment business.

3. Ghost Writing – Small Business Ideas

It is the same as content writing but the name of the writer does not appear. The writing is published or used by the name of the employer. It can be viewed as a small business idea for students who need a part-time job to support themselves.

4. Blogging – Best Online Business in Pakistan

Blogging has been trending lately. And it has proved to be a very profitable, low investment business in Pakistan. Whether it be a beauty blog or a fashion blog, health blog or technology blog it always attracts corresponding companies and firms to benefit from.

5. Freelancing

Freelancing is working on a contract basis for a variety of companies, as opposed to working as an employee for a single company. Freelancers are often considered to be self-employed and have the freedom to pick and choose their projects and companies they would like to be associated with.

It has proved to be the Most Profitable Small Investment Business In Pakistan Lately. Specially help in Women Empowerment and employment.

6. Social Media/ Online Marketing:

At 6th in our list of small business ideas in Paisktan, we kept the Online Marketing which truly is booming currently. Else than the basic accessories i.e: Laptop or Mobile Phone and Internet connection this type of zero investment business does not even require a lot of skill. You should just know the basic use of Social Media and has to promote or advertise any small or large business over it.

7. Photography:

Of the increasing trend of photography, now it is not only confined to weddings. People tend to go for a formal photographer on childbirth or a family get-together. A one-time around 1-lac rupees investment in a DSLR Camera will surely result in profitable outcomes. Photography is an innovative business idea to opt for in Pakistan. Whether it be Wedding or event photography or modelling it will be fruitful if you have the skill to do it.

Free and paid photography courses are available throughout Pakistan and also online to get trained for becoming a professional.

8. Home-Based Cooking:

With the increasing awareness of healthy eating among the Pakistanis, home-made food is always preferred. Thus such a small business with a low investment of preparing home-made food and making it available to those who are away from home can prove to be a very highly profitable business idea to go on within Pakistan.

Lahore, for instance, is where people from all over the nation tend to come for various purposes. So, a small business in Lahore of a Home-Based Cooking setup will be a highly profitable business idea.

9. Makeup Artist:

Investment in makeup today is one that will pay off for sure. As makeup is considered to be the most essential element of the lives of Pakistani women.

Though it may come under the category of 1 lac rupees investment business in Pakistan. As not only the high end, good quality makeup products are costly but learning the skill professionally is very essential and requires time, dedication and investment.

But not in vain, Makeup Artists today are making a great fortune even from their homes and have gained popularity and access to commercial platforms after self-teaching and blogging!

10. Art And Craft:

With all the hype of Bridal Shower, Baby Shower and a couple more of such additions in our customs. Props, backdrops and customized items have gained popularity.

Now is the right time to invest in such a small-scale, low-investment business in Pakistan. All you need is innovative business ideas and the skill of your hand!

11. Mehandi Artist:

Wedding, Eid or any other traditional special occasion, Mehandi is something we never want to miss as a Pakistani! Why not avail this small investment opportunity in Pakistan then? Mostly Mehandi Artists are self-taught and do not require some special professional training.

It can be classified as a No Investment Business in Pakistan. Which proves to be a very profitable one.

12. Customized Shirts And Mugs:

In an era of self-obsession and provoked sentiments, customized items have become a trend. Cash these emotions by availing this innovative business idea for Pakistan and earn great profits out of it. You can start this business under 1 lac in Pakistan.

13. Online Book Publishing:

Traditional book publishing was confined to a place or a region but now if you are capable enough then this No Investment business in Pakistan will earn you great fortune. As you can write books online and publish them online for the Global Village to access them and you can cash profits out of it!

14. Wedding Planners:

Pakistani weddings can prove to be a lot of burdens. Due to the over-extended events and extravagance. Why not become an adding factor to it yet reducing the burden at the same time?

Start your business without any investment in Pakistan by availing this innovative and most profitable business idea of 2020. All you have to do is plan out other weddings for them!

15. Travel Agency:

If not anywhere, then Pakistanis are surely going to their religious centres i.e: Saudia Arabia And Iran etc. Seems a little unrighteous but why not cash from this profitable business opportunity in Pakistan?

It may come under the category of 5 lac rupees investment in Pakistan but will prove to be the best business of 2020 to invest in, in Pakistan.

16. Tourism Agency:

With Pakistan opening its new doors towards tourism. This small investment, profitable business may prove to be the best of 2020 as Pak-China Corridor will increase the ratio of tourism tremendously and the tourists will surely require guides to accompany them due to the language barrier. Thus it is the right time to invest in this kind of small investment business in Pakistan.

17. Mobile And Accessories:

Sadly one may skip a meal to afford a Mobile Phone today is not fiction nowadays. Thus almost every citizen of Pakistan irrespective of the class they belong to own a mobile phone. And the age limit for which is also dropping day by day. Investing in a Mobile Phone Business today can prove to be the best business in Pakistan for 2020. Although it may come under the category of approximately 5 lac rupees investment business in Pakistan, it will surely pay off.

18. Personal Training:

If you have a skill in something or a professional at doing something. Cash it! Be a personal Gym Trainer, Dietitian, Chief, Karate Master, anything you find yourself expert at and can train someone personally for it. It sure is a No Investment business in Pakistan.

19. Driving Centre:

With a decreasing trend of dependency in Pakistan. Driving a vehicle themselves is something that every person now needs rather than relying on some other factor to travel. Thus investing in a driving centre will prove to be profitable. All you need is to own a car with insurance and skill to drive!

20. Home Tutoring:

Pakistan still follows a trend of traditional education modes. Due to which demand for after-school tutors and home tutors is high. It is a profitable and no investment business for Pakistan. As it requires mandatory education and teaching skills.

21. Academy:

It is around 1 lac rupees investment business to go for in Pakistan but can be said to be the most profitable business of 2020 and for several years. As academy culture of Pakistan is at its peak. Whether it be Matric, FA/Fsc, O Levels, A-Levels, MCAT, SAT, CSS or any other academic field students in Pakistan mainly rely on academies. So it is a golden opportunity to cash!

22. Agricultural Business:

It is a very profitable and vast field to invest in thus, provides a wide range of investment opportunities in Pakistan. Either you can start a business of crop distribution, cultivation, packing etc. Each can prove to be equally profitable.

A business plan for beginners can be that they may begin with a small investment setup and then expand it gradually from the profit generated over time.

23. Renting:

If u have a spare house or a floor or even a room why not consider renting it out? Having a property in commercial areas may prove to be highly profitable. As a profitable business in Lahore and Karachi can be to rent off buildings for commercial use and sit back, relax and make money!

A successful business plan for beginners is to re-invest the rent received into purchasing a new property and renting it out again. For an expanded and much more profitable business.

24. Property Dealing:

It can be said to be the Best Low Investment Business in Pakistan for 2019. Property dealing is an art of creating links and communicating. All you need to do is create a link between the buyer and the seller with cashing in fair commissions for yourself. Thus proves to be an almost no investment business idea in Pakistan.

25. Home-Based Gym:

The community you live in requires certain facilities not always available in Pakistan in a suitable form. For example, gather a group of ladies in your neighbourhood and invest in making a gym in a spare room of your house. The females of Pakistan tend not to trust unknown places thus they will be pleased to go to such a place which they know and trust and you can earn out of it. It may cost you an investment of around 1 lac rupees to purchase all the modern machinery but will prove to be a profitable source of earning in Pakistan.

26. Renting Vehicles To Careem And Uber:

This low-investment, side-business will help you generate moderate profits without investing your time in it. All you need is own a vehicle or multiple vehicles; rickshaw, motorbike or cars and lend them to drivers working for Uber and Careem. And you can have your share from it.

27. Second-hand Mobile Sale-Purchase:

Sale-purchase of second-hand mobile phones is a very demanding and risky business due to DIRBS and other illegal activities happening in it one needs to be extra careful in purchasing mobile phones. It is important to firstly have a complete record of the seller, including a copy of their CNIC and contact information, secondly, telly the phone’s IMEI with PTA, to confirm that it is registered by dialling *8484# and then entering the IMEI of one or two sim slots of the mobile phone.

28. YouTubing:

YouTube has developed into a platform to earn a handsome around. All you need is a unique idea or skills to share with the world, a proper set-up and video making and editing skills. You may require a proper set of teams to evolve your YouTubing to a proper business set-up and earn.

29. Poultry Farming:

Food businesses, irrespective of type and scale, always work in Pakistan. Food businesses prove to be the best investment opportunities in Pakistan. It can be a backyard poultry farm to deal in eggs and chicken or can be a fully established hen poultry farm. The demand for poultry is always high in the Pakistani market.

30. Fish Farming:

Fish farming can also prove to be a highly profitable business in Pakistan. Popular, seasonal fish breeds like Rahu, trout, tuna, Baam, are not only high-in-demand but also are sold at very high prices and thus help generate huge profits. Moreover, finger-fish, shrimps, prawns and other such fish varieties are in-demand for the whole year.

Conclusion:

If you plan to start your own business but you lack large sums of investment, you still can. All of the small business ideas mentioned above need time, dedication and hard work in the beginning to succeed.

We hope you liked the article, also please do share it as we spent hours to research and craft this guide for you.

