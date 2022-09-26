Smart Farms Will Help Farmers Achieve Better Agricultural Production Through Technology

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Punjab Minister for Agriculture has recently inaugurated the Precision Agriculture center established at University Research Farm (URF), Koon of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi. At the inauguration ceremony, he further said that the ‘Smart Farms’ will help farmers to get agricultural technology in order to increase agricultural production.

Advertisement

Smart Farms Are The Future of Agricultural Farming Now

According to the latest reports, the basic aim of establishing this center is to promote digital and precision agriculture at the national level so that the farmers can be aware of the needs of their crops in real-time.

Vice Chancellor of Arid university, Prof Dr. Qamaruz Zaman, Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqrar Ahmad, and PCSIR Chairman Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi also joined the event. The Punjab agriculture minister stated that:

“High losses are being faced and the establishment of this farm will be effective in bringing modern agricultural technology to the farmers”

The provincial minister further stated that by promoting modern agricultural technology and digital agriculture, Pakistan can become self-sufficient in agricultural production and realize the dream of exporting agricultural products. Furthermore, he also congratulated Chancellor Prof Dr. Qamaruz Zaman and his team for establishing this farm and emphasized updating its data on the back end on a daily basis.

After all this, the provincial minister inaugurated the Smart IoT Farm and reviewed the use of:

smart spray

drone technology

GNSS land leveling system

auto-steering technology

automatic irrigation system

other precision farming.

Dr. Qamaruz Zaman stated that it is the need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia ties in order to promote modern agricultural technology. He further said that agriculture scientists will have to make efforts to solve the problems of farmers in order to achieve this goal. Precision agriculture can not only increase per acre production but can also help to eliminate poverty. It can also ensure food security.

At the ceremony, all members stressed the need for adopting a more advanced approach to agriculture and agreed upon the fact that modern technologies need to be promoted for precision agriculture and higher productivity. It will all help to allow agriculture production & business to be more profitable, efficient, safer, and environment friendly.

Also Check out: IT Ministry Advised To Shift Office Records From Manual To Electronic System (phoneworld.com.pk)