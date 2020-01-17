Smart Phone Camera Tricks-Capture Amazing Photos From Your Phone

Although a classy DSLR in your hand leaves that super professional impression, to be honest, it is way too heavy to carry around. Well, what if I tell you that you can capture studio-like photos from your smartphone? Here are 5 tips and tricks you can follow to capture beautiful pictures from your smartphone.

Also See: 7 DSLR Tips And Tricks

1. Get The Latest SmartPhone

DSLRs are expensive, so will be their replacement. If you want to headstart your smartphone-photography journey, you need to buy the latest smartphone that has a really upgraded camera. Apple’s iPhones and Samsung Galaxy series can be a really good choice.

2. Know Your Camera Features

The latest smartphone cameras come along with a lot of different features that serve a specific purpose. If you do not get to know your camera feature then you will be capturing wide-angle shots on portrait mode resulting in a highly zoomed, undesired, blur picture. Thus, knowing, studying and testing your camera features is very important.

3. Adjust Exposure

You may have always captured a photo as per the phone camera settings, but if you simply increase or decrease the camera brightness according to your picture you ‘ll see unbelievable results. Don’t be afraid to experiment with your device’s camera.

4. Turn On Grid

The Grid feature is available in every smartphone. Camera grid not only helps you take straight, symmetrical photos but it also helps you in selecting a more composed and favourable frame. Grids help you apply ‘The Rule Of Thirds’ in a simpler manner resulting in cinematic photos.

5. Edit Your Clicks

Not even a raw photo, taken from a DSLR gives the extra vibrant, presentable results. It is always the final touching and editing of a photo that makes it more vibrant and lively or blows life into it. So never forget to edit your photos.

Hope you find these smartphone camera hacks helpful. Do let me know in the comments below!