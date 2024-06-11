Smart Robots to Assist Hajj Pilgrims in 2024

Pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, now have a high-tech guide! A smart robot developed by the Ministry of Health has been placed in the courtyard to help pilgrims in over 96 languages. This pleasant robot can show instructional messages, help you navigate the mosque, and even provide crucial health information.

This project is just one way Saudi Arabia is making the Hajj pilgrimage more convenient and safe for travelers. A devoted team of over 220 volunteers, both men and women, are also available to help. These volunteers labor tirelessly to safeguard pilgrims’ well-being by offering necessary services such as healthcare and emergency assistance.

Their efforts go beyond the mosque itself. These dedicated volunteers staff key locations across Madinah, such as the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the Haramain Train Station, and a number of mosques. This guarantees that pilgrims receive the necessary care regardless of where they are in the city.

Over 98,500 Pakistani pilgrims have already arrived in Madinah and Makkah to perform Hajj 2024. These pilgrims arrived by both government-sponsored and private schemes, with around 62,500 going through the official program. The pre-Hajj flight operation started in May, and pilgrims continue to come for this important holy festival.

Not only this, this year’s Hajj is becoming digital with the launch of the “Nusuk Wallet.” It was launched in June 2024 as the first international digital wallet built particularly for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

This unique technique allows pilgrims to avoid carrying cash and easily control their spending. Imagine being able to buy food, souvenirs, and local transportation with a simple tap or scan of your Nusuk Wallet. Furthermore, it employs secure banking technology, allowing you to focus on your spiritual path with confidence, knowing your money is safe. This is quite convenient for pilgrims, particularly those visiting from abroad, as it eliminates the need for currency exchange or carrying big sums of cash.