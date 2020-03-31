Smart Ventilator Introudces By Pakistani AI Company

Mar 31, 2020
To cope with the country’s shortage of ventilators, Pakistan’s government has made rapid efforts to put together all the related public and private companies and technology product companies on one forum, which are instructed to present smart ventilator designs and models.

A Pakistani startup on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Poulta, created a smart ventilator that was submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). Poulta’s founder and CEO, Ali Murtaza Solangi, said in conversation with the media that although they are not a ventilator business and work to develop the poultry industry, they produced a smart portable ventilator that could be monitiered centrally.

Poulta, “a Pakistani Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, has also rapidly developed a ventilator that was submitted to the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

He said they had to train people in conventional ventilators to run them that were exhausting on scarce resources, but this way the smart ventilator can be operated remotely and centrally through the internet.

He said there is currently a shortage of ventilators worldwide, so it might not be possible to get them from other countries in Pakistan immediately. When ordered from abroad, these smart ventilators cost from $10,000 to $12,000 while delivering the same standard and equivalent fans for just $2200.

