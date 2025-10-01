Smarter but Costlier? AI Chip Boom Could Push Smartphone Prices Higher

Shipments of smartphone chipsets with built-in AI acceleration are set to jump 74% this year, according to Counterpoint Research. These so-called GenAI-capable chips can handle generative AI tasks such as text, image, audio, and video creation directly on-device, reducing reliance on the cloud.

Counterpoint estimates that 35% of all smartphone chipsets shipped in 2025 will support GenAI, reflecting the fastest adoption wave yet. Apple leads the market with a projected 46% share, followed by Qualcomm at 35% and MediaTek at 12%.

The research firm also highlights that 88% of premium chipsets shipping this year will carry GenAI capabilities, a 53% YoY increase, fueled by new flagship launches like Apple’s A19 Pro, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500.

But AI is no longer a flagship-only feature. The midrange segment ($300–$499) is emerging as a key growth driver, with 3× more GenAI-capable phones than last year, accounting for 38% of total shipments. Qualcomm dominates this tier with a 57% share, thanks to its Snapdragon 7 and 6 series, alongside MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000.

However, the rapid integration of AI silicon comes with a cost. Advanced NPUs and smaller process nodes (3nm, 2nm) add complexity and raise production expenses. Analysts note that global smartphone prices are already trending upward, and AI hardware may accelerate this shift, especially in the midrange, where affordability is crucial.

This raises a pressing question for the industry: Are buyers truly demanding GenAI features, or are they paying for capabilities they may barely use? As chipmakers race ahead, the real test will be whether consumers see enough everyday value in AI-powered phones to justify the added price.

Also read:

Grokipedia vs Wikipedia: Can Musk’s AI Encyclopedia Compete?