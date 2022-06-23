Smartphone Assembly Units Are On A Verge Of Halt In Pakistan

Over the past few years, smartphone assembling has been rising in Pakistan. Many Major Mobile companies set up their smartphone assembly units here in order to lower local prices for handsets. Recently, due to the ongoing situation in Pakistan, the local phone assembly may, unfortunately, be coming to an end.

Smartphone Assembly Units Are Close To Shutting Down

We all know that the ongoing situation in Pakistan is not good at all. We are facing a lack of dollars since May 20 due to which letters of credit (LCs) for import are not being opened. As a result of this, there is a serious shortage of the raw materials required for the assembly of phones.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recently claimed that:

“Import payments had not been halted and commercial banks had sufficient dollar liquidity to cover all obligations. So far this month, the interbank market has processed import payments totaling $4.7 billion.”

This is a cause of concern for many business divisions. In addition to that, the CEO of Tecno Pack Electronics, Aamir Allawala stated that:

“Unfortunately, the industry has now depleted all of its raw resources and closed 80% of its operations. Nearly 50,000 workers’ jobs in the sector are in jeopardy.”

The sad piece of news is that it will eventually stop the production of cheap mobile phones that are locally made. So, the only people who can afford imported phones will be able to buy them. ICT specialist Parvez Iftikhar also said that we would have to bid farewell to our aim of becoming a mobile phone exporter. The automakers like Proton, Toyota, and KIA have also announced layoffs which is a piece of very bad news indeed.