Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan – Q1 of 2021

Pakistan is an underdeveloped country and with large chunks of the population living in poverty. So if we examine the current dynamics in Pakistan, we see that people are more prone to purchase cheaper and simpler smartphones. Because as we all know the majority of premium quality products such as apple smartphones are really expensive if we compare them with Android devices. The Android phones are manufactured by a number of companies and their R&D is comparatively low due to which they are much cheaper. Thus, on the basis of these assumptions, we observe that majority of the indigenous people prefer an Android phone in less price than Apple devices as they are expensive. To support our claim, we are going to mention smartphone brand share in the Pakistani Market in Q1 of 2021.

Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan (Units) (Q1 of 2021)

I will start with vivo.

vivo:

The smartphones of Vivo have made grounds in the Pakistani market as they offer quality products with exclusive designs at an affordable cost. Consequently, it has seen tremendous growth in the Pakistani market in terms of brand share (units). It is evident in the graph we’ve mentioned above. It entails that from Q1 of 2020, the smartphone brand share of vivo in terms of units has increased from 18.6% to 31.4% in Q1 of 2021. However, as you can see, it has witnessed a decline in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 but then again moved on to the growth trajectory afterward.

Tecno:

The smartphones of Tecno are also popular in the Pakistani market. However, they witnessed a decline in terms of brand share in the Q1 of 2021. The brand share of Tecno in terms of units has shrunk 8% from 19% in Q4 of 2020 to 11.2% in Q1 of 2021 as you can see in the given graph. Before that, it was witnessing growth in almost all quarters of 2020.

Infinix:

The main target of Tecno and Infinix is almost the same which is to provide affordable smartphones with good specifications as they belong to the same parent company. However, in terms of units, the brand share of Infinix has witnessed a decline as its value dropped from 27.5% in Q4 of 2020 to 21.3% in Q1 of 2021.

iTel:

iTel is slowly growing in the Pakistani market because of its budget price segment. However, unfortunately, the company is witnessing a steep decline in terms of brand share (units) since the last two quarters as you can see in the above mentioned chart. The tough competition in the budget segment is the cause of its decline.

Oppo:

The smartphone manufacturer Oppo is seeing a continuous decline in its brand share in terms of units. As you can see in the chart, since Q2 of 2020, the company hasn’t been able to grow its market in terms of brand share.

Samsung:

After the launch of its brilliant A-series, the tech giant Samsung is making its ground in the local market in terms of brand share. Its brand share in terms of units has increased to 9% in Q1 of 2021, as mentioned in the given chart.

Others:

Other smartphone brands include Huawei, Xiaomi, Realme, Apple etc. All these brands have witnessed impressive growth in the last quarters. It only witnessed a marginal decline in Q2 of 2020 and Q4 of 2020. Their brand share in terms of units has increased from 24.5% in Q4 of 2020 to 27.1% in Q1 of 2021.

Conclusion:

The aforementioned data is updated and taken from a very credible source. If you have any queries regarding it, you can tell share them in the comment section!

Source: IDC

Source: IDC




