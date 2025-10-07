Smartphone boxes are getting smaller, lighter, and emptier. Over the past few years, companies have been removing accessories one by one. It started with the charging brick, which many users still dislike. Now, it seems smartphone brands may stop including USB-C cables in new phone boxes.

Recently, a Reddit post about the Sony Xperia 10 VII revealed something surprising. The phone doesn’t come with a charging brick or even a USB-C cable. The box itself clearly shows that these items are missing, meaning it’s not an accident. This move could mark the beginning of another big shift in the smartphone industry — phones sold without cables.

Smartphone Brands May Soon Stop Including USB-C Cables – Here’s Why?

Manufacturers say it’s all about being eco-friendly. Since USB-C has become the standard for most devices, companies argue that people already have plenty of cables at home. Removing them, they claim, reduces e-waste and packaging materials, which helps the environment.

But there’s another side to the story. Shipping phones without accessories also saves companies money. Even a small saving per device adds up when millions of units are sold. Plus, it encourages people to buy official accessories, which increases profits.

The Risk of Cheap Cables

Not all USB-C cables are the same. Many cheap or uncertified cables can cause slow charging, overheating, or even damage to your phone’s port. Some users have reported burnt pins or warped connectors from using low-quality cables.

This means removing cables from the box might actually create more waste, not less. People will end up buying cheap replacements more often, which could lead to more electronic trash over time.

A Growing Trend

Sony isn’t alone. Apple’s latest AirPods models no longer come with a USB-C cable either. If the past is any guide, other brands might soon follow this path. What started with charging bricks might now extend to cables too.

A Divided Opinion

Many users are divided on this issue. Some say they don’t need another cable cluttering their drawers. Others feel that when you pay hundreds or even thousands for a phone, a charging cable is the least the company should include.

A recent poll showed that 64% of users believe a cable should always come in the box, while 36% said they already have enough.

As more brands follow Sony and Apple, the debate will only grow. Is this truly about protecting the planet, or is it just a clever way to cut costs?

Whatever the reason, it seems the days of unboxing a complete phone setup are slowly coming to an end. The next time you buy a new smartphone, don’t be surprised if it arrives without a cable. Maybe one day, it will come without anything but the phone itself.

What are your thoughts on it? Feel free to tell us your opinion in the comment section below.