Technology in all aspects of life is developing at a breakneck speed. We all have heard that smartphone technology can monitor your heart rate and perhaps assist in diagnosing previously unknown medical issues. However, have you heard about a smartphone fitness tracker that is designed to estimate your chance of death?

As strange as that may sound to you at the moment, it is true. The data collected by fitness trackers embedded in smartphones is opening the door to a new field of health and medicine. A recent study indicates that experts at the University of Illinois have decoded intriguing data. For this study, around 1000 British participants took part in the research.

Smartphone Fitness Tracker Will Soon be Able to Predict Death Risk: Research

All participants wore activity monitors with motion sensors that were worn on their wrists. One week later, researchers collected information from a few short bursts of activity, such as a walking test, based on the participants’ previous behaviors.

This team confirmed the results by considering additional aspects, such as demographics, for only a few minutes at a time. This was comparable to determining gait speed independent of characteristics such as age and gender. And at that point, the authors were able to determine that death was the ultimate consequence after considering 100,000 volunteers who wore sensor devices.

The level of accuracy reached was comparable to that of normal activity monitoring of walking sessions. They utilize unique movements that aid in predicting mortality risk. Scientists believe this is a practical way to detect illnesses on a national scale and educate individuals about their susceptibility to various health concerns. Moreover, they assert that the implementation of such projects might greatly benefit from smart devices.

After this type of data collection, health dangers become more apparent, and it reveals large-scale data acquired from communities with minimal interference in people’s life.

The only devices now in use are smartphones with accelerometers. Their use is restricted when carried out for everyday tasks. As claimed by the authors, it is possible to assess the walking intensity in the field, but it is not viable to quantify the overall activity in this time period using wearable devices.

The accuracy obtained by the authors with their devices was comparable to that of total activity measurements and gait speed walks. Yes, further study is necessary, but these results are an excellent screening tool.

check out? Apple Launches Security Research Site and Updates Bounty Program