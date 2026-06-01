Realme, Vivo, Infinix, Tecno, and OPPO All Increase Smartphone Prices in Pakistan, Full List

Pakistan’s smartphone market has absorbed price pressures steadily over the past year, driven by rupee volatility, rising import costs, and fuel-linked logistics inflation. On June 1, 2026, that pressure became visible all at once.

Five of the country’s most active smartphone brands, Realme, Vivo, Infinix, Tecno, and OPPO, issued formal price change notifications to their dealer and distribution networks on the same date. The revisions span entry-level devices to upper-mid-range 5G models, affecting a wide cross-section of buyers. OPPO’s revisions for its Reno15 series and A6s were effective from May 31.

This is not a single brand responding to a specific supply issue. It is a market-wide adjustment, and for consumers already navigating economic pressure, it arrives at a difficult time.

Realme Price Increase, Effective June 1, 2026

Realme’s revision covers ten models across the Note 60x, Note 70, C71, C75x, C85, and C85 Pro lines. The increases range from PKR 1,000 to PKR 3,000 in retail prices.

Model Old RRP New RRP Increase Note 60x (3GB 64GB) 25,999 27,999 +2,000 Note 60x (4GB 64GB) 30,999 31,999 +1,000 Note 60x (4GB 128GB) 33,999 35,999 +2,000 Note 70 (4GB 128GB) 37,999 39,999 +2,000 Note 70 (6GB 128GB) 39,999 41,999 +2,000 C71 (6GB 128GB) 41,999 44,999 +3,000 C75x (8GB 128GB) 46,999 49,999 +3,000 C85 (8GB 128GB) 56,999 59,999 +3,000 C85 (8GB 256GB) 61,999 64,999 +3,000 C85 Pro (8GB 128GB) 61,999 64,999 +3,000

Vivo Price Increase, Effective June 1, 2026

Vivo’s Sargodha Office issued a price adjustment notification covering three models: the Y05 in two configurations and the Y11d. The increases on retail prices range from PKR 2,000 to PKR 4,000.

Model Old Retail Price New Retail Price Increase Y05 (4GB 64GB) 36,999 38,999 +2,000 Y05 (4GB 128GB) 40,999 42,999 +2,000 Y11d (4GB 128GB) 43,999 47,999 +4,000

Infinix Price Increase, Effective June 1, 2026

Infinix’s head office notification covers six models spanning the Hot 60i, Hot 60 Pro, Note Edge 5G, Note 60 5G, and Note 60 Pro 5G. Price increases at the retail level range from PKR 3,000 to PKR 5,000, with the 5G models absorbing the steeper end of the hike.

Model Memory Old RRP New RRP Increase Hot 60i 128+6 43,999 46,999 +3,000 Hot 60i 256+8 45,999 49,999 +4,000 Hot 60 Pro 128+8 55,999 58,999 +3,000 Note Edge 5G 256+8 79,999 84,999 +5,000 Note 60 5G 256+8 89,999 94,999 +5,000 Note 60 Pro 5G 256+8 105,999 110,999 +5,000

Infinix’s notification instructs all distributors and dealers to adjust prices immediately and notify their retail channels without delay.

Tecno Price Increase, Effective June 1, 2026

Tecno’s HQ Channel Management Department issued a price adjustment notification covering six models across the Spark GO3, Spark 50, Spark 40 Pro, Camon 50 Pro, and Camon 50 lines. Increases range from PKR 1,000 to PKR 5,000.

Model Memory Old RRP New RRP Increase Spark GO3 64+4 29,999 30,999 +1,000 Spark GO3 128+4 33,499 34,999 +1,500 Spark 50 128+6 43,999 46,999 +3,000 Spark 40 Pro 256+8 58,999 61,999 +3,000 Camon 50 Pro 256+8 89,999 94,999 +5,000 Camon 50 256+8 79,999 84,999 +5,000

Tecno’s notification also states that invoices issued on June 1 before the notification was received must be revised in line with the new price system.

OPPO Price Increase, Effective May 31, 2026

OPPO moved a day earlier than the rest, with price revisions on the A6s and the Reno15 series taking effect from May 31, 2026. The Reno15 5G variants see some of the sharpest absolute increases in this round of market-wide revisions.

OPPO A6s

Model New Retail Price A6s (8GB 256GB) 79,999

OPPO Reno15 Series

Model New Retail Price Reno15F (8GB 256GB) 124,999 Reno15 5G (12GB 256GB) 169,999 Reno15 5G (12GB 512GB) 179,999

What Is Driving This?

A single-day, multi-brand price revision of this scale is rarely coincidental. Several factors are converging in Pakistan’s mobile market right now.

Import costs tied to the rupee’s performance against the dollar remain elevated. Logistics and distribution costs have risen alongside fuel prices. And with Pakistan’s ongoing energy crisis adding operational overhead to businesses across every sector, the cost of maintaining dealer networks and supply chains has climbed.

The June 1 date appears to reflect a deliberate market-wide recalibration point, brands adjusting simultaneously rather than staggering increases, which limits competitive disadvantage for any single company. When Infinix, Tecno, and Realme all move on the same day, no brand absorbs the buyer’s shift in preference.

For consumers, the timing is difficult. Budget and entry-level segments, exactly where Pakistani buyers are most concentrated, are seeing increases of PKR 1,000 to PKR 3,000. Mid-range and 5G devices are absorbing PKR 3,000 to PKR 5,000 hikes. And OPPO’s upper-mid Reno15 5G lineup now sits well above the PKR 169,000 mark.

The Bottom Line

Pakistan’s smartphone buyers are facing a coordinated price reset across five major brands in a single day. Whether this is the ceiling of the current adjustment cycle or the beginning of a new upward trend will depend largely on rupee stability and global supply chain conditions in the months ahead.

For now, anyone planning a smartphone purchase in Pakistan should factor in that the prices seen last week no longer apply across nearly every brand on the shelf.