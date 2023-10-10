Smartphone Prices Fall in Pakistan as Dollar Value Declines

After the authorities took strong action against dollar hoarding in Pakistan, we have seen a consistent decline in dollar value against PKR for the last month as you can see in the given graph. It has led to a decrease in the prices of different products including smartphones, vehicles, luxury imports, etc.

If we talk about smartphones, a number of manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Infinix, etc. have announced a reduction in the prices of their devices.

Smartphone Models New Price (PKR) Old Price (PKR) Samsung Galaxy A14 4GB/128GB 56,999/-. 62,999/-. Samsung Galaxy A14 6GB/128GB 59,999/-. 64,999/-. Samsung Galaxy A04 3/32GB 31,500/-. 37,500/-. Samsung Galaxy A04 4/64GB 35,500/-. 42,999/-. Samsung Galaxy A04s 4/64GB 39,999/-. 44,999/-. Samsung Galaxy A04s 4/128GB 43,999/-. 48,999/-. Xiaomi Redmi 10 A (4GB+128GB) 32,999/-. 42,999/-. Xiaomi Redmi 10 A (3GB+64GB). 28,999/-. 38,999/-. Xiaomi Redmi A1+(3GB+32GB) 21,999/-. 26,999/-. Xiaomi Redmi A1+ (2GB+32GB) 19,999/-. 23,999/-. Xiaomi Redmi 12C (4 GB+64 GB) 27,999/-. 30,999/-. Redmi 12C (4GB+128GB) 30,999/-. 33,999/-. vivo Y02s (3GB+32GB) 31,999/-. 35,999/-. vivo Y02t (4GB+64GB) 35,999/-. 39,999/-. ITel S23 30,999/-. 35,999/-.

As evident, the major manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Infinix have responded by lowering the prices of their devices, making them more affordable for consumers. This trend not only benefits consumers but also contributes to the overall economic stability of the nation. As the authorities continue to monitor and regulate currency-related activities, Pakistan’s economy is moving towards a more balanced and favorable position for both businesses and consumers.

Furthermore, another good thing is that the price reductions have intensified competition among smartphone manufacturers. This is the reason brands are striving to offer the best value for money, leading to innovation and improved quality across the industry.

