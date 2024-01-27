This week brought alarming revelations regarding the privacy and security of smartphone users, particularly in the realms of smartphone advertising and iOS notification systems. Two investigations have unveiled concerning aspects that every smartphone user should be aware of.

404 Media first investigated the case and disclosed that a company named Patternz is utilizing the ad delivery system on smartphones for extracting information through apps and then forwarding it to bidders. Described as a “secretive spy tool,” Patternz operates within popular apps like 9Gag and various caller ID apps. The company claims to monitor almost any app capable of running ads. Once deployed, its tool transforms the phone into a de facto tracking bracelet, covering over half a million apps. This tool profiles an astonishing 5 billion users, selling the information in real-time bidding (RTB) markets.

ISA, the surveillance company behind Patternz, gathers data from RTB players like Google and X (formerly known as Twitter). This dataset includes highly specific location information accurate within meters, movement patterns, and even details about social interactions.

Smartphone Privacy at Risk: Security Experts Identify Two Major Concerns

However, the existence of such tools raises questions about the effectiveness of Apple’s heavily marketed App Tracking Transparency feature, designed to curb ad-enabled tracking. Experts suggest that tools like Patternz enable government surveillance, with companies like ISA advertising their services to national security agencies.

The second investigation by Mysk reveals another aspect of concern – bad actors exploiting push notifications on iPhones to collect data for diagnostics and customized data delivery. Apps exploit the brief wake-up window provided by iOS when a push notification is received. It enables them to collect device data in the background. This misuse has implicated popular platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

The suggested solution to this issue is to disable notifications, as adversaries use notification pop-ups and ads to potentially induce users into installing spyware. Jon Clay, CEO of global cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, recommends installing ad-blockers or dedicated security apps for added protection.

Despite these measures, users may still be in a vulnerable position, unaware of potential attacks on their devices. While it’s recommended to download apps from standard app stores and avoid changing device settings through practices like jailbreaking or rooting. These are additional precautions rather than definitive solutions.

Cybersecurity experts emphasize the importance of checking app permissions, particularly those related to location and microphone access and disabling unnecessary ones periodically. Although Apple plans to introduce measures for developers to explain their need for accessing push notifications and related diagnostic systems, users must remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their privacy and security on their smartphones.