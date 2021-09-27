Smartphone Processors Ranking List (Updated 2021)
Smartphone penetration has reached uncharted levels in the recent era. The primary reason behind that is the advent of 4G, increasing smartphone manufacturers, and affordable prices. The main component that drives the overall performance of the smartphone is the processor. The new and better the processor, the higher will be the price of the smartphone. Therefore, we are going to quote a smartphone processors ranking list that will include all the processors that have been used in the smartphones to this date. The ranking is based on different aspects like cores, Geekbench scores, clock speed, etc. Furthermore, we have graded each chipset with A+ as the best grade and D as the lowest grade which is evident in the below-mentioned table.
|Chipset
|Brand
|Cores
|Clockspeed
|Grading
|A15 Bionic
|Apple
|6 (2+4)
|3200 MHz
|A+
|A14 Bionic
|Apple
|6 (2+4)
|3100 MHz
|A+
|Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2840 MHz
|A+
|Exynos 2100
|Samsung
|8 (1+3+4)
|2900 MHz
|A+
|Kirin 9000
|HiSilicon
|8 (1+3+4)
|3130 MHz
|A+
|A13 Bionic
|Apple
|6 (2+4)
|2660 MHz
|A
|Exynos 1080
|Samsung
|8 (1+3+4)
|2800 MHz
|A
|Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|3200 MHz
|A
|Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|3100 MHz
|A
|Dimensity 1200
|MediaTek
|8 (1+3+4)
|3000 MHz
|A
|Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2840 MHz
|A
|Dimensity 1100
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2600 MHz
|A
|A12 Bionic
|Apple
|6 (2+4)
|2490 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 860
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2960 MHz
|B
|Dimensity 1000 Plus
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2600 MHz
|B
|Exynos 990
|Samsung
|8 (2+2+4)
|2730 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2960 MHz
|B
|Kirin 990 (5G) HiSilicon
|HiSilicon
|8 (2+2+4)
|2860 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 780G
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2400 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2840 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+3+4)
|2400 MHz
|B
|Exynos 9820
|Samsung
|8 (2+2+4)
|2700 MHz
|B
|Kirin 990 (4G)
|HiSilicon
|8 (2+2+4)
|2860 MHz
|B
|Exynos 9825
|Samsung
|8 (2+2+4)
|2730 MHz
|B
|Kirin 985
|HiSilicon
|8 (1+3+4)
|2580 MHz
|B
|Dimensity 1000
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2600 MHz
|B
|Dimensity 820
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2600 MHz
|B
|Dimensity 1000L
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2200 MHz
|B
|Kirin 980 HiSilicon
|HiSilicon
|8 (2+2+4)
|2600 MHz
|B
|Kirin 820
|HiSilicon
|8 (1+3+4)
|2360 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 768G
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+1+6)
|2800 MHz
|B
|Dimensity 900
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2400 MHz
|B
|Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2800 MHz
|B
|Exynos 9810
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2900 MHz
|B
|Exynos 980
|Samsung
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+1+6)
|2400 MHz
|C
|A11 Bionic
|Apple
|6 (2+4)
|2390 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Kirin 810
|HiSilicon
|8 (2+6)
|2270 MHz
|C
|Dimensity 810
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2400 MHz
|C
|Dimensity 800U
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2400 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 765
|Qualcomm
|8 (1+1+6)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 690
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Helio G96
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2050 MHz
|C
|Dimensity 700
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Dimensity 720
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2450 MHz
|C
|Helio G95
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2050 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Helio G90T
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2050 MHz
|C
|Kirin 970
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2360 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Exynos 8895
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2314 MHz
|C
|A10 Fusion
|Apple
|4 (2+2)
|2340 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 678
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 710
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Helio P95
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 820
|Qualcomm
|4 (2+2)
|2150 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 670
|Qualcomm
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Helio P90
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Tiger T618
|Unisoc
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Kirin 960
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2360 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 662
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Exynos 9611
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Exynos 9609
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Helio G88
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Helio G85
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Helio P70
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2100 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Exynos 8890
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Tiger T700
|Unisoc
|8 (2+6)
|1800 MHz
|C
|Helio G80
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Helio G70
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Helio P65
|MediaTek
|8 (2+6)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm
|4 (2+2)
|2342 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Exynos 9610
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2300 MHz
|C
|Kirin 710A
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2000 MHz
|C
|Snapdragon 460
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|1800 MHz
|C
|Kirin 710
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2200 MHz
|C
|Tiger T610
|Unisoc
|8 (2+6)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Exynos 850
|Samsung
|8 (8)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Helio P60
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Apple A9
|Apple
|2 (2)
|1850 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7904
|Samsung
|8 (2+6)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Helio G35
|MediaTek
|8 (8)
|2300 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7885
|Samsung
|8 (2+6)
|2200 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7884B
|Samsung
|8 (2+6)
|1560 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 630
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2200 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7872
|Samsung
|6 (2+4)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Kirin 950
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2400 MHz
|D
|Kirin 955
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2500 MHz
|D
|Helio P35
|MediaTek
|8 (8)
|2300 MHz
|D
|Helio A25
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Helio G25
|MediaTek
|8 (8)
|) 2000 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Helio P22
|MediaTek
|8 (8)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Helio P23
|MediaTek
|8 (4+4)
|2300 MHz
|D
|Kirin 659
|HiSilicon
|8 (4+4)
|2360 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7420
|Samsung
|8 (4+4)
|2100 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm
|8 (8)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7880
|Samsung
|8 (8)
|1900 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm
|8 (8)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 429
|Qualcomm
|4 (4)
|1950 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 652
|Qualcomm
|8 (4+4)
|1800 MHz
|D
|Helio A22
|MediaTek
|4 (4)
|2000 MHz
|D
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Unisoc
|8 (4+4)
|1600 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 430
|Qualcomm
|8 (8)
|1400 MHz
|D
|Exynos 7870
|Samsung
|8 (8)
|1600 MHz
|D
|Snapdragon 435
|Qualcomm
|8 (8)
|1400 MHz
|D
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek
|4 (4)
|1500 MHz
|D
5 Best Flagship Processors Ranking:
We are picking those chipsets whose equipped smartphones are available in Pakistan.
1) A15 Bionic (Apple)
The A15 Bionic chip is the latest and best chip by Apple. The chip is being used in the new iPhone 13 series and Apple iPad series. Undoubtedly, because of its great performance, it has managed to take first place on the list.
2) A14 Bionic (Apple)
The A14 Bionic chip was released last year. It’s also one of the most powerful chips Apple is offering. The A14 is currently being used in the iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE.
3) Snapdragon 888+ (Qualcomm)
Snapdragon 888+ is currently the most powerful chipset offered by Qualcomm. Currently, it is being used in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 only
4) Snapdragon 888 (Qualcomm)
Snapdragon 888 is a powerful chipset offered by Qualcomm with an A+ grading. This chipset is currently being used in the smartphones like Samsung Z flip 3, Mi Mix 11, Z fold 3, Realme GT 5G, etc.
5) Exynos 2100 (Samsung)
Exynos 2100 is a wonderful processor build by Samsung. The chipset is currently being used in Samsung S21 ultra, S21, and S21+
5 Best Upper Midrange Processors Ranking:
We are picking those chipsets whose equipped smartphones are available in Pakistan.
1) Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870 is the most powerful mid-range chipset offered by Qualcomm. The chipset is currently being used in the Poco F3 5G.
2) Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200 is a powerful midrange chipset offered by MediaTek. It has a great performance and currently it is being used in the phones like Xiaomi Poco F3 GT, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Xiaomi Redmi K40.
3) Snapdragon 865
The snapdragon 865 is a decent upper midrange processor with an A-grade performance. The chipset is currently being used in the Xiaomi Mi 10t.
4) Dimensity 1100
The Dimensity 1100 is an upper midrange processor with 2600 MHz clock speed. The Dimensity 1100 is equipped with the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT.
5) Snapdragon 780G:
Snapdragon 780G is a premium midrange processor build by Qualcomm. Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G is coming with the 780G.
5 Best Lower Midrange Processors Ranking:
We are picking those chipsets whose equipped smartphones are available in Pakistan.
1) Dimensity 700
The Dimensity 700 is the best chipset in the lower midrange processor category. The chipset is currently used in Redmi Note 10 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G.
2) MediaTek Helio G95
The Helio G95 is another great lower midrange processor built by MediaTek. Currently, Infinix Note 10 pro. Tecno Camon 17 pro, etc. are coming with this chipset.
3) MediaTek Helio G90T
The MediaTek Helio G90T is a new lower midrange processor with a good clock speed. The chipset is installed in the smartphones such as the Infinix Zero 8i, and Tecno Camon 16 premier.
4) Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678 is the lower midrange chipset offered by Qualcomm. The chipset is being used in phones like Poco X3, and Redmi Note 10.
5) Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662 is another lower midrange chipset offered by Qualcomm. It is being utilized in the Redmi 9T and Vivo Y31.
5 Best Budget Processors Ranking:
1) Helio G85
The Helio G85 is currently the best budget processor offered by MediaTek. The smartphone Realme Narzo 30A is one of the phones equipped with the Helio G85.
2) MediaTek Helio G70
The Helio G70 is the second-best budget processor available in Pakistan. It is currently used in the Tecno Spark 7.
3) MediaTek Helio P65
The MediaTek Helio P65 is another good budget chipset that is currently utilized in the Infinix Hot 10i.
4) Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
The Qualcomm snapdragon 460 is a budget chipset being used in the Vivo Y11s and Realme C15.
5) MediaTek Helio G35
The Helio G35 by MediaTek is the last budget chipset and it comes in the phones like the Nokia G20, Redmi 9C, and Realme C21.
Conclusion:
The above-mentioned list is made after hours of research work. The list is providing information regarding the smartphone processors ranking list. If you have like the list or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!
