Smartphone penetration has reached uncharted levels in the recent era. The primary reason behind that is the advent of 4G, increasing smartphone manufacturers, and affordable prices. The main component that drives the overall performance of the smartphone is the processor. The new and better the processor, the higher will be the price of the smartphone. Therefore, we are going to quote a smartphone processors ranking list that will include all the processors that have been used in the smartphones to this date. The ranking is based on different aspects like cores, Geekbench scores, clock speed, etc. Furthermore, we have graded each chipset with A+ as the best grade and D as the lowest grade which is evident in the below-mentioned table.

Smartphone Processors Ranking List (Updated 2021)

Chipset Brand Cores Clockspeed Grading A15 Bionic Apple 6 (2+4) 3200 MHz A+ A14 Bionic Apple 6 (2+4) 3100 MHz A+ Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2840 MHz A+ Exynos 2100 Samsung 8 (1+3+4) 2900 MHz A+ Kirin 9000 HiSilicon 8 (1+3+4) 3130 MHz A+ A13 Bionic Apple 6 (2+4) 2660 MHz A Exynos 1080 Samsung 8 (1+3+4) 2800 MHz A Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 3200 MHz A Snapdragon 865 Plus Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 3100 MHz A Dimensity 1200 MediaTek 8 (1+3+4) 3000 MHz A Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2840 MHz A Dimensity 1100 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2600 MHz A A12 Bionic Apple 6 (2+4) 2490 MHz B Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2960 MHz B Dimensity 1000 Plus MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2600 MHz B Exynos 990 Samsung 8 (2+2+4) 2730 MHz B Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2960 MHz B Kirin 990 (5G) HiSilicon HiSilicon 8 (2+2+4) 2860 MHz B Snapdragon 780G Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2400 MHz B Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2840 MHz B Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm 8 (1+3+4) 2400 MHz B Exynos 9820 Samsung 8 (2+2+4) 2700 MHz B Kirin 990 (4G) HiSilicon 8 (2+2+4) 2860 MHz B Exynos 9825 Samsung 8 (2+2+4) 2730 MHz B Kirin 985 HiSilicon 8 (1+3+4) 2580 MHz B Dimensity 1000 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2600 MHz B Dimensity 820 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2600 MHz B Dimensity 1000L MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2200 MHz B Kirin 980 HiSilicon HiSilicon 8 (2+2+4) 2600 MHz B Kirin 820 HiSilicon 8 (1+3+4) 2360 MHz B Snapdragon 768G Qualcomm 8 (1+1+6) 2800 MHz B Dimensity 900 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2400 MHz B Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2800 MHz B Exynos 9810 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2900 MHz B Exynos 980 Samsung 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm 8 (1+1+6) 2400 MHz C A11 Bionic Apple 6 (2+4) 2390 MHz C Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Kirin 810 HiSilicon 8 (2+6) 2270 MHz C Dimensity 810 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2400 MHz C Dimensity 800U MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2400 MHz C Snapdragon 765 Qualcomm 8 (1+1+6) 2300 MHz C Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2300 MHz C Snapdragon 690 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2300 MHz C Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Helio G96 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2050 MHz C Dimensity 700 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Dimensity 720 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2450 MHz C Helio G95 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2050 MHz C Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Helio G90T MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2050 MHz C Kirin 970 HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2360 MHz C Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Exynos 8895 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2314 MHz C A10 Fusion Apple 4 (2+2) 2340 MHz C Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2300 MHz C Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Helio P95 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Snapdragon 820 Qualcomm 4 (2+2) 2150 MHz C Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Helio P90 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz C Tiger T618 Unisoc 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Kirin 960 HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2360 MHz C Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2000 MHz C Exynos 9611 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2300 MHz C Exynos 9609 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2200 MHz C Helio G88 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Helio G85 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Kirin 710F HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2200 MHz C Helio P70 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2100 MHz C Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2000 MHz C Exynos 8890 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2300 MHz C Tiger T700 Unisoc 8 (2+6) 1800 MHz C Helio G80 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Helio G70 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Helio P65 MediaTek 8 (2+6) 2000 MHz C Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm 4 (2+2) 2342 MHz C Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2200 MHz C Exynos 9610 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2300 MHz C Kirin 710A HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2000 MHz C Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 1800 MHz C Kirin 710 HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2200 MHz C Tiger T610 Unisoc 8 (2+6) 1800 MHz D Exynos 850 Samsung 8 (8) 2000 MHz D Helio P60 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2000 MHz D Apple A9 Apple 2 (2) 1850 MHz D Exynos 7904 Samsung 8 (2+6) 1800 MHz D Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 1800 MHz D Helio G35 MediaTek 8 (8) 2300 MHz D Exynos 7885 Samsung 8 (2+6) 2200 MHz D Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 1800 MHz D Exynos 7884B Samsung 8 (2+6) 1560 MHz D Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2200 MHz D Exynos 7872 Samsung 6 (2+4) 2000 MHz D Kirin 950 HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2400 MHz D Kirin 955 HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2500 MHz D Helio P35 MediaTek 8 (8) 2300 MHz D Helio A25 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 1800 MHz D Helio G25 MediaTek 8 (8) ) 2000 MHz D Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 2000 MHz D Helio P22 MediaTek 8 (8) 2000 MHz D Helio P23 MediaTek 8 (4+4) 2300 MHz D Kirin 659 HiSilicon 8 (4+4) 2360 MHz D Exynos 7420 Samsung 8 (4+4) 2100 MHz D Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm 8 (8) 1800 MHz D Exynos 7880 Samsung 8 (8) 1900 MHz D Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm 8 (8) 2000 MHz D Snapdragon 429 Qualcomm 4 (4) 1950 MHz D Snapdragon 652 Qualcomm 8 (4+4) 1800 MHz D Helio A22 MediaTek 4 (4) 2000 MHz D Unisoc SC9863A Unisoc 8 (4+4) 1600 MHz D Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm 8 (8) 1400 MHz D Exynos 7870 Samsung 8 (8) 1600 MHz D Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm 8 (8) 1400 MHz D MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek 4 (4) 1500 MHz D

5 Best Flagship Processors Ranking:

We are picking those chipsets whose equipped smartphones are available in Pakistan.

1) A15 Bionic (Apple)

The A15 Bionic chip is the latest and best chip by Apple. The chip is being used in the new iPhone 13 series and Apple iPad series. Undoubtedly, because of its great performance, it has managed to take first place on the list.

2) A14 Bionic (Apple)

The A14 Bionic chip was released last year. It’s also one of the most powerful chips Apple is offering. The A14 is currently being used in the iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE.

3) Snapdragon 888+ (Qualcomm)

Snapdragon 888+ is currently the most powerful chipset offered by Qualcomm. Currently, it is being used in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 only

4) Snapdragon 888 (Qualcomm)

Snapdragon 888 is a powerful chipset offered by Qualcomm with an A+ grading. This chipset is currently being used in the smartphones like Samsung Z flip 3, Mi Mix 11, Z fold 3, Realme GT 5G, etc.

5) Exynos 2100 (Samsung)

Exynos 2100 is a wonderful processor build by Samsung. The chipset is currently being used in Samsung S21 ultra, S21, and S21+

5 Best Upper Midrange Processors Ranking:

1) Snapdragon 870

Snapdragon 870 is the most powerful mid-range chipset offered by Qualcomm. The chipset is currently being used in the Poco F3 5G.

2) Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 1200 is a powerful midrange chipset offered by MediaTek. It has a great performance and currently it is being used in the phones like Xiaomi Poco F3 GT, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Xiaomi Redmi K40.

3) Snapdragon 865

The snapdragon 865 is a decent upper midrange processor with an A-grade performance. The chipset is currently being used in the Xiaomi Mi 10t.

4) Dimensity 1100

The Dimensity 1100 is an upper midrange processor with 2600 MHz clock speed. The Dimensity 1100 is equipped with the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT.

5) Snapdragon 780G:

Snapdragon 780G is a premium midrange processor build by Qualcomm. Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G is coming with the 780G.

5 Best Lower Midrange Processors Ranking:

1) Dimensity 700

The Dimensity 700 is the best chipset in the lower midrange processor category. The chipset is currently used in Redmi Note 10 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G.

2) MediaTek Helio G95

The Helio G95 is another great lower midrange processor built by MediaTek. Currently, Infinix Note 10 pro. Tecno Camon 17 pro, etc. are coming with this chipset.

3) MediaTek Helio G90T

The MediaTek Helio G90T is a new lower midrange processor with a good clock speed. The chipset is installed in the smartphones such as the Infinix Zero 8i, and Tecno Camon 16 premier.

4) Snapdragon 678

Snapdragon 678 is the lower midrange chipset offered by Qualcomm. The chipset is being used in phones like Poco X3, and Redmi Note 10.

5) Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 662 is another lower midrange chipset offered by Qualcomm. It is being utilized in the Redmi 9T and Vivo Y31.

5 Best Budget Processors Ranking:

1) Helio G85

The Helio G85 is currently the best budget processor offered by MediaTek. The smartphone Realme Narzo 30A is one of the phones equipped with the Helio G85.

2) MediaTek Helio G70

The Helio G70 is the second-best budget processor available in Pakistan. It is currently used in the Tecno Spark 7.

3) MediaTek Helio P65

The MediaTek Helio P65 is another good budget chipset that is currently utilized in the Infinix Hot 10i.

4) Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

The Qualcomm snapdragon 460 is a budget chipset being used in the Vivo Y11s and Realme C15.

5) MediaTek Helio G35

The Helio G35 by MediaTek is the last budget chipset and it comes in the phones like the Nokia G20, Redmi 9C, and Realme C21.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned list is made after hours of research work. The list is providing information regarding the smartphone processors ranking list. If you have like the list or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

