Smartphone Production Decreased by 11% in 2020- TrendForce

TrendForce, a world-leading market intelligence provider, has reported that smartphone production decreased by 11% in 2020. According to TrendForce, companies pushed 1.25 billion devices last year. The top six brands were Samsung, Apple, Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo. Among these companies, Huawei is suffering the most due to the trade ban. Huawei is also not allowed to work with Google and also cut its access to chips.

The companies are hopeful to cover the decline faced in 2020 in the current year. The analysts expect a strong wave of device replacement and demand growth in emerging markets. The annual global smartphone production for 2021 is predicted to be 1.36 billion units or a 9% increase from 2020.

Because of the trade ban, Huawei got the minimum market share of just 3%. According to the experts, Huawei will drop its position from the top five brands of the world. Instead, other emerging companies like Tecno, and Infinix are more likely to overtake Huawei.

Company 2020 Production estimate

(in million) 2020 Market share 2021 Production forecast

(in million) 2021 Market share Samsung 263 21% 267 19% Apple 199 15% 229 16% Xiaomi 146 11% 198 14% Oppo 144 11% 185 13% vivo 110 8% 145 10% Transsion 55 4% 60 4% Huawei 170 13% 45 3%

As you can see in the data given above, Samsung is still leading the world with a 19% market share in 2021. Apple took the second position with 16% market share. Other than Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo witnessed an increase in the market as compared to 2020. Samsung, on the other hand, has faced a decline of 3% in the market share but still managed to top the brands.

Source: GSMArena