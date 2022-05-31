Smartphone penetration has reached unprecedented levels in Pakistan in recent times. Since 2020, a number of smartphone companies including Xiaomi, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, etc, started their local assemblies in Pakistan. It led to a decrease in the prices with the major chunk of the population purchasing smartphones. However, since Q1 of 2021, we have witnessed a decline and it was validated by the recent report from IDC. According to the report, smartphone purchase has decreased by a staggering -21%.

The below-mentioned graph would allow us to better understand the insights regarding smartphone purchases in the last year.

As you can clearly see, the smartphone unit purchase kept on decreasing since Q1 of 2021. Even in the last quarter, it witnessed a decline of around 4%.

Now we are going to quote a few reasons in order to provide clarity regarding the decline in smartphone purchases since last year.

Smartphone Purchase Decreases by -21% in the last one year: Report

Reasons behind the Decline:

The majority of the population bought smartphones in 2020-21:

As smartphone assembling started in Pakistan, they became affordable for most segments of society. Therefore, the individuals who purchased smartphones in 2020-21 would most likely use them for 2-3 years. Due to which, smartphone sales have witnessed a drastic decline.

Higher Inflation:

Higher inflation is another reason behind the decline. Pakistan has seen unprecedented levels of inflation in the last couple of years. So, it has diminished the purchasing power of the lower classes, as they can’t afford to buy a smartphone.

Higher Import Tax:

In the last 2-3 years, the import tax on smartphones has also increased significantly. Because of this, people who used to buy imported smartphones have now become reluctant to buy the new imported phones. It is pertinent to mention here that flagship phones such as iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, etc, have an import duty of around 80k-90k, which is quite a lot. If you want to know more about the taxes, click on the link below:

Mobile Phones Taxes in Pakistan Calculator: PTA Mobile Taxes (2022)

Conclusion:

The aforementioned information is taken from a reliable source. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!