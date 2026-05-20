Your Flagship Phone Is Overheating, And Nobody Has Figured Out How to Fix It

Smartphone thermal throttling is not new. But a growing body of test results and a candid industry discussion are making it harder to ignore a problem that manufacturers have been quietly managing and users have been quietly tolerating for years. The latest evidence suggests the situation is not improving. It is getting worse.

Here is the uncomfortable truth about your flagship smartphone: the chip inside it was designed to run at full power for short bursts. When you push it for sustained periods, gaming, video rendering, running heavy benchmarks, it gets too hot for its own body to handle. And when that happens, your phone deliberately slows itself down to prevent damage. That process is called thermal throttling. And right now, even the most advanced cooling technology inside the most expensive smartphones in the world cannot stop it from happening.

What the Tests Actually Show

A Reddit user running the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test on an iPhone 17 Pro Max captured something manufacturers would prefer stayed quiet. The results tell a clear story.

At the start of the test, the iPhone 17 Pro Max posts an impressive score of 5,396, exactly the kind of number that ends up in Apple marketing materials. But as the test continues and the chip runs sustained workloads, the score drops steadily. By the end of extended testing, scores as low as 3,389 were recorded, a drop of nearly 37 percent from peak performance.

The stability score, which measures how consistently a device maintains its peak performance, came in at just 62.8 percent in one test run. A perfectly stable device would score 100 percent. Anything below 70 percent means the device is significantly throttling under load.

In some tests, the phone’s display dimmed automatically, the device itself trying to reduce heat by cutting screen brightness. Frame rates fluctuated between 13 and 43 FPS during sustained gaming sessions, a range so wide that the experience on screen would visibly stutter and smooth unpredictably.

Why Is This Happening? The Simple Explanation

Think of your phone’s chip like a high-performance car engine. It can produce enormous power in short bursts – overtaking on a motorway, accelerating from a standstill. But if you keep it at maximum revs continuously, it overheats. Your phone does the same thing, just in milliseconds rather than minutes.

Modern smartphone chips are designed to hit a 15 watts or higher power limit for brief moments, loading an app, processing a photo, or handling a quick task. That burst of power is what makes your phone feel snappy and responsive in daily use.

The problem is what happens when that demand is sustained. The compact body of a smartphone can only safely dissipate around 6 watts of heat before it gets hot enough to make your hands uncomfortable. A chip producing 15 watts or more inside a body that can only handle 6 watts has one option: slow down until the heat is under control.

That gap, between the power chips produce and the heat phones can handle, is the thermal wall the industry has hit.

The Cooling Technology That Is No Longer Enough

Most premium smartphones, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, use vapor chambers as their primary cooling solution. A vapor chamber is a flat, sealed device filled with liquid that absorbs heat from the chip, vaporises, spreads across a larger surface area, and releases that heat into the phone’s body. It is significantly more effective than a simple copper heat pipe, but it has limits.

Those limits are now being reached. The A19 Pro inside the iPhone 17 Pro Max is, according to the test results, simply too hot for the vapor chamber to manage under sustained load. The same is true for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in Android flagships; under stress, that chip regularly reaches between 20 and 24 watts of power consumption.

To put that in perspective: a laptop processor operating at 20-24 watts would be considered a power-efficient chip designed for thin-and-light machines. The same power figure coming from a chip crammed into a 7mm-thin smartphone body, with no fans, no heatsink, and no ventilation, is a different problem entirely.

The Wild Experiment Nobody Expected: Fans in Phones

Chinese gaming phone brand REDMAGIC has taken an approach that most smartphone designers would consider unthinkable: putting an actual fan inside a smartphone.

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro includes both a liquid cooling loop and an active fan to keep the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 cool under gaming conditions. It works. Temperatures stay lower, performance stays more consistent, and throttling is reduced significantly compared to conventional flagship phones under the same workloads.

But it comes at a cost. The phone is thicker and heavier than mainstream flagships, and the fan is audible during use. Apple and Samsung cannot go down this route without fundamentally changing what their phones look and feel like, and neither company’s design philosophy allows for that.

Apple vs Qualcomm: Two Very Different Approaches

The contrast between how Apple and Qualcomm are responding to the thermal challenge is stark and significant.

Apple’s approach is efficiency. The A19 Pro features efficiency cores that deliver up to 29 percent more performance in some tests compared to the A18 Pro, with virtually no increase in power draw. Apple is investing in doing more with the same energy budget, squeezing performance gains out of architectural improvements rather than raw clock speed increases.

Qualcomm is going in the opposite direction. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro has been reported in testing at a clock speed of 5.00 GHz, up from the 4.74 GHz of the Gen 5. Higher clock speeds mean higher performance ceilings, but they also mean higher power consumption and more heat. Qualcomm is chasing the performance headline. Apple is chasing the efficiency headline.

For everyday users, Apple’s approach produces phones that maintain their performance longer under sustained load. Qualcomm’s approach produces phones that hit higher peaks but throttle harder when those peaks cannot be sustained.

What Samsung Is Doing Differently

Samsung is taking a more engineering-focused approach to the cooling problem with its Heat Pass Block (HPB) technology, incorporated in the Exynos 2600. Instead of relying solely on vapor chambers, HPB places a copper heatsink directly over the silicon die to improve heat transfer and relocates the DRAM chip to the side rather than stacking it on top of the processor die, which reduces the heat concentration at the chip’s core.

For the upcoming Exynos 2700, Samsung is developing side-by-side (SBS) cooling, an architecture change expected to deliver a 30 to 40 percent increase in memory bandwidth while improving sustained thermal performance. If it works as described, it could give the Exynos 2700 a meaningful sustained performance advantage over the Exynos 2600.

Can Phones Just Get Thicker?

It is the obvious question, and the answer is technically yes but practically limited.

A thicker phone body would allow more space for larger vapor chambers, better heat distribution surfaces, or even active cooling solutions. The problem is that thickness and weight are directly correlated, a thicker phone is a heavier phone, and a heavier phone is a less comfortable daily carry. Smartphone manufacturers spend enormous resources making their devices thinner and lighter because that is what consumers consistently prefer.

There is a limit to how much the industry can reverse that preference in the name of thermal management. Some gaming phone brands have shown that a niche audience will accept a thicker, heavier device for better sustained performance. Mainstream consumers have not shown the same willingness, at least not yet.

In daily use like calls, social media, browsing, photos, thermal throttling will be essentially invisible. These chips are extraordinarily fast for everyday tasks and will not break a sweat handling routine workloads.

Where it becomes relevant is sustained gaming, long video recording sessions, and intensive multitasking over extended periods. In those scenarios, the performance your phone delivers after 10 minutes of heavy use will be noticeably lower than what it delivered in the first 60 seconds, regardless of which flagship you buy.

The honest reality is that every smartphone currently on the market throttles under sustained load. The question is not whether your phone throttles, it is how quickly it throttles and how much performance it gives up when it does. Until chipmakers solve the fundamental mismatch between chip power output and smartphone cooling capacity, that will remain the defining limitation of mobile performance in 2026.