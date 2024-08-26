Smartphone Use Rewires Children’s Brains, New Study Reveals

UK’s leading mobile operator recently warned parents against giving smartphones to children under the age of 11. This was followed by a study by the Ofcom (UK communications regulator), which discovered that around 25% of British children aged between five to seven now own a smartphone.

UK parents have also opposed giving smartphones to children as they move to secondary school at age 11. The parents fear that smartphones could expose children to malicious actors, bullying, and harmful content.

EE will issue new guidelines in which it will recommend that young children should only have “limited capability devices” that only enable text and calls, such as a feature phone. Moreover, it will also suggest allowing parental controls for teens under 16 and restricting social media for children under 13. In this regard, EE corporate affairs director, Mat Sears said,

“While technology and connectivity have the power to transform lives, we recognize the growing complexity of smartphones can be challenging for parents and caregivers. They need support, which is why we are launching new guidelines on smartphone usage for under 11s, 11 to 13-year-olds, and 13 to 16-year-olds to help them make the best choices for their children through these formative years.”

On the other hand, US author Jonathan Haidt – whose recent book “The Anxious Generation” claimed that smartphones have rewired children’s brains. The author has advised parents to act together on smartphone access so it becomes a norm for children not to own one. Moreover, he advocates for no smartphone policy before the age of 14 or social media before 16.

“These things are hard to do as one parent. But if we all do it together – if even half of us do it together – then it becomes much easier for our kids,” he added.

