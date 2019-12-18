Best Smartphones of the Year 2019 – PhoneWorld Awards

Year 2019 had been amazing in terms of technological advancements in the smartphone industry. We have had true bezel-less displays with pop-up selfie cameras, stunning foldable phones came to reality, 90 and 120 Hz refresh-rate displays, extra-ordinary camera setups in every price segment of the Pakistani Smartphone market and lots more.

Luckily, we got our hands on most of the smartphones that were launched this year. We thank all our partners for that. Our team tested and reviewed each smartphone and rated them accordingly. But this time around, each one of us were truly puzzled when finalizing this list, which by the way has never happened in the previous years. The competition between all the phones has been neck and neck. Basically, you cannot go wrong with anyone of them.

The awards have been categorized in 5 categories.

Best Overall Smartphone of the Year

Best Camera Phone of 2019

Best Compact Phone of the Year

Best Mid-range Smartphone of 2019

Best Budget Phone of 2019.

This time, there is a winner, a runner-up and worth mentioning smartphones.

So, without further ado let’s begin with the list.

BEST OVERALL SMARTPHONE OF 2019!

In this category we consider every aspect of the smartphone from the design, build quality to cameras, and performance. We considered pretty much every feature and spec and then carefully chose our winner Smartphone.

Best Smartphone of the Year 2019:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Runner Up:

Huawei P30 Pro

Worthy Contender:

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Best Camera Phone of 2019!

We tested and reviewed the Cameras (of each flagship by Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi and all other brands. We compared their Image quality in daylight, low-light & artificial lighting condition as well as their video quality and all other aspects including portraits, video portraits, color saturation, contrast and details, slow motion and much more.

It was a really tough call, as they are pretty much the same and you cannot go wrong with any of them.

Best Camera Phone of the Year:

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

Runner Up:

Huawei P30 Pro

Worthy Contenders:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Best Compact Phone of the Year 2019

Although, smartphones are getting bigger and the “6-Inches” display size was pretty much the standard this year. Still, these phones when compared to other phones are sort of compact and easy to carry both in hand and in your pockets. They have flagship specs, top-notch cameras and perform exactly as a high-end phone would.

Best Compact Phone of the Year:

Huawei P30

Runner Up:

iPhone 11 Pro

Worthy Contenders:

Realme XT

Best Mid-Range Smartphone of 2019

We took PKR 65,000 maximum price range for this category. This year, we have had amazing devices with almost flagship level specs that offered top level performance. In Pakistan, we didn’t get many shinning devices like the K20 Pro from Redmi and the Realme 2 Pro, but we still had some fine line of mid-range smartphones that gave extraordinary performance.

Best Mid-Range Smartphone:

Vivo V17 Pro

Runner Up:

OPPO F11 Pro

Worthy Contenders:

Huawei Y9S 2019

Realme 5 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Best Budget Smartphones of 2019

2019 has been the best year for those who were looking for budget smartphones with decent performance, good looks and offered better value. We even had phones with amazing gaming capabilities under 15,000 PKR. Some had Triple Camera Setups, and even punch-hole displays. We truly believe that “Budget Smartphones are getting Better Each Year”.

Best Budget Smartphone:

Infinix Hot 8

Runner Up:

Tecno Camon 12 Air

Worthy Contenders:

Infinix S5

Tecno Spark 4

Conclusion:

From AI to 5G connectivity to foldable screens, smartphones are evolving faster than ever. All the mobile companies are trying hard to out their ace device. All this competition benefits us users to choose from a wide array of excellent phones. We hope that next year will be even more exciting with even better smartphones.