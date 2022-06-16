7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022
In this article, I’ll be jotting down the 7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022. Before jumping to that, let’s discuss the basics first. Do you know what’s a stylus? Let’s just get into this.
Stylus:
A stylus is a pen-like object used to point, swipe, sign, and draw on all manner of touchscreens and electronic devices. It is made of either rubber or conductive foam.
Types Of Stylus:
There are basically two types of a stylus. The first one is active and the other is said to be Passive or capacitive. An active stylus contains a tip like a pen and includes internal electronic components. It has some exciting features including memory, electronic erasers, palm rejection, and pressure sensitivity. These features allow lighter or heavier lines depending upon how much pressure you apply to it. On the other hand, a passive/capacitive stylus simply conducts the electrical charge from your finger to the screen. There is no communication between your finger and the smart device. They are said to be non-powered because they don’t need to connect wirelessly to the phone. A stylus pen is commonly known as S–Pen in the mobile industry.
Significance of Stylus:
- Keeps the screen free from unsightly fingerprint stains
- Protects the screen from scratches
- Helps to write on the screen smoothly
- Signs documents digitally
- Help to make paintings and art
A stylus makes it easy for users to browse their phones. Some people prefer Smartphones with Stylus due to comfortability. So, now I am going to jot down a few smartphones with a stylus that are on our top list. Let’s get started.
List of 7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022
1: TCL Stylus 5G
TCL has recently launched a budget-friendly stylus phone with 5G support. The phone did not come up with flagship specs as it’s a budget phone. TCL Stylus 5G has a built-in storage slot for its pen. In addition to that, it comes with a number of pre-installed stylus apps.
|CPU
|Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Memory
|4GB RAM, 128GB Storage
|Camera
|50MP Main sensor, 13MP selfie shooter
|Display
|6.68 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches
|Battery
|Li-Ion 4000 mAh
If you want a stylus pen phone which is budget-friendly then this surely is a good option. It is quite similar to Galaxy Note or Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in storage properties. Its stylus is passive and doesn’t come with palm rejection. It means holding it can be more awkward than with an S Pen. Make sure your hand isn’t resting on the screen while you use the stylus.
2: Motorola G Stylus 5G
Motorola Moto 5G has a built-in stylus. The stylus of this handset is perfect for navigating, highlighting, editing, or doing any task that requires pinpoint precision. You can jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and control a growing number of apps and games with pinpoint precision.
|CPU
|Octacore, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Memory
|128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM
|Camera
|48MP Main, 16MP Selfie
|Battery
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Display
|6.8 inches
Motorola Moto 5G is one of the best smartphones with stylus having high-performance speed. The stylus allows easy multitasking and smooth operation for long-term use. Motorola has changed the stylus design. However, there is no comparison of this stylus to the Galaxy S Pen. However, Motorola has optimized the software on the G Stylus 5G. It has not included the palm rejection, but the edges of the display are less sensitive. The smartphone also keeps track of when the stylus is removed from the port, and optionally records the phone’s location (as GPS coordinates) at the time. The Moto stylus is a passive device, unlike Samsung’s ones.
3: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
The much-anticipated Galaxy Fold3 5G is the first foldable smartphone to support its own active stylus. It contains the first-ever Fold Edition S Pen. It’s also a huge technical achievement by Samsung. The S Pen Fold Edition by the company features a slim 1.5mm pen tip with 4096 pressure levels. It helps to write and sketch as naturally and accurately as putting pen to paper.
|CPU
|Octacore Snapdragon 888 5g 5nm
|Memory
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|Camera
|12MP Main, 10MP Selfie
|Battery
|Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
|Display
|7.6 inches
You all know that Samsung never disappoints its users. With this all-new gadget, writing and drawing are more convenient. Its S Pen enables precision taps, and quick note-taking while multitasking. This surely is a great companion accessory that Galaxy Note fans have been using for years.
4: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Galaxy S22 Ultra has set a new standard for what a smartphone can offer. For the first time in the Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S Pen comes built-in. It enables you to write and draw on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen and enjoy a more realistic pen-to-paper feel. Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G boasts a quadruple-lens camera with 100X Space Zoom and a powerful dual-tele lens. It comes with the first-ever Galaxy S battery that lasts for more than a day and with 45W super-fast charging.
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OctaCore
|Memory
|12GB RAM up to 1TB Storage
|Battery
|5000mAh Battery
|Camera
|108MP Main sensor, 40MP Selfie
|Display
|6.8 inches
Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is a high-end phone with promising features. The S Pen is capable of many features that include:
- Screen-off memos
- Notification previews
- Air Actions
- Screen Write
- Smart Select
- Penup
- AR Doodle
- Translate
- Live Messages
- Magnify
- Write on Calendar
The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5g is one of the best smartphones with pen stylus. It is quite expensive than average mobile phones otherwise it’s a good option.
5: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
The Galaxy Note lineup is known for its S Pen. It got even better on Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the best stylus smartphone available in the market. It comes with a lot of motion control/air control due to the stylus pen. The S pen comes with 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyroscope). It is all packed with premium features. However, it’s also expensive as compared to other companies’ stylus phones like LG, Motorola, etc.
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5g+
|Memory
|12GB RAM up to 512 GB Storage
|Battery
|Li-ion 4500mAh
|Camera
|108MP Main sensor, 10MP Selfie shooter
|Display
|6.9 inches
All the Samsung devices with S-pen offer promising features. However, they are quite expensive and contain a bigger screen as compared to the average phones. Otherwise, if we talk about the Note 20 Ultra, it is also a bit heavier and has a low battery life expectancy. If you want it just because of the stylus, then it’s definitely a good option due to newly added fancy features including Gesture controls, smart select, air actions, etc.
6: Microsoft Surface Duo 2
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is one of the top-tier Android devices from 2021 and is capable of handling two applications side by side without slowing down. It’s a budget-friendly phone with stylus support.
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (7 nm) processor
|Memory
|8GB RAM up to 512 GB Storage
|Battery
|4449mAh Battery
|Display
|8.3 inches
|Camera
|2 x 12MP, 1 x 16MP primary camera
The handset comes with a foldable screen however, the gap between both screens is huge. It hinders user experience that’s why its stylus efficiency is not worth it.
7: LG Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6 is a low-priced phone with ordinary specs. It also comes with stylus support.
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|Memory
|3GB RAM 64GB storage
|Battery
|4000mAh
|Camera
|16MP Main and Selfie Shooter
|Display
|6.8 inches