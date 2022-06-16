In this article, I’ll be jotting down the 7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022. Before jumping to that, let’s discuss the basics first. Do you know what’s a stylus? Let’s just get into this.

Stylus:

A stylus is a pen-like object used to point, swipe, sign, and draw on all manner of touchscreens and electronic devices. It is made of either rubber or conductive foam.

Types Of Stylus:

There are basically two types of a stylus. The first one is active and the other is said to be Passive or capacitive. An active stylus contains a tip like a pen and includes internal electronic components. It has some exciting features including memory, electronic erasers, palm rejection, and pressure sensitivity. These features allow lighter or heavier lines depending upon how much pressure you apply to it. On the other hand, a passive/capacitive stylus simply conducts the electrical charge from your finger to the screen. There is no communication between your finger and the smart device. They are said to be non-powered because they don’t need to connect wirelessly to the phone. A stylus pen is commonly known as S–Pen in the mobile industry.

Significance of Stylus:

Keeps the screen free from unsightly fingerprint stains

Protects the screen from scratches

Helps to write on the screen smoothly

Signs documents digitally

Help to make paintings and art

A stylus makes it easy for users to browse their phones. Some people prefer Smartphones with Stylus due to comfortability. So, now I am going to jot down a few smartphones with a stylus that are on our top list. Let’s get started.

List of 7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022

1: TCL Stylus 5G

TCL has recently launched a budget-friendly stylus phone with 5G support. The phone did not come up with flagship specs as it’s a budget phone. TCL Stylus 5G has a built-in storage slot for its pen. In addition to that, it comes with a number of pre-installed stylus apps.

CPU Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 700 Memory 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Camera 50MP Main sensor, 13MP selfie shooter Display 6.68 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches Battery Li-Ion 4000 mAh

If you want a stylus pen phone which is budget-friendly then this surely is a good option. It is quite similar to Galaxy Note or Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in storage properties. Its stylus is passive and doesn’t come with palm rejection. It means holding it can be more awkward than with an S Pen. Make sure your hand isn’t resting on the screen while you use the stylus.

2: Motorola G Stylus 5G

Motorola Moto 5G has a built-in stylus. The stylus of this handset is perfect for navigating, highlighting, editing, or doing any task that requires pinpoint precision. You can jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and control a growing number of apps and games with pinpoint precision.

CPU Octacore, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Memory 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM Camera 48MP Main, 16MP Selfie Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Display 6.8 inches

Motorola Moto 5G is one of the best smartphones with stylus having high-performance speed. The stylus allows easy multitasking and smooth operation for long-term use. Motorola has changed the stylus design. However, there is no comparison of this stylus to the Galaxy S Pen. However, Motorola has optimized the software on the G Stylus 5G. It has not included the palm rejection, but the edges of the display are less sensitive. The smartphone also keeps track of when the stylus is removed from the port, and optionally records the phone’s location (as GPS coordinates) at the time. The Moto stylus is a passive device, unlike Samsung’s ones.

The much-anticipated Galaxy Fold3 5G is the first foldable smartphone to support its own active stylus. It contains the first-ever Fold Edition S Pen. It’s also a huge technical achievement by Samsung. The S Pen Fold Edition by the company features a slim 1.5mm pen tip with 4096 pressure levels. It helps to write and sketch as naturally and accurately as putting pen to paper.