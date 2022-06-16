7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jun 16, 2022
smartphones with stylus

In this article, I’ll be jotting down the 7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022. Before jumping to that, let’s discuss the basics first. Do you know what’s a stylus? Let’s just get into this.

Stylus:

A stylus is a pen-like object used to point, swipe, sign, and draw on all manner of touchscreens and electronic devices. It is made of either rubber or conductive foam.

Types Of Stylus:

There are basically two types of a stylus. The first one is active and the other is said to be Passive or capacitive. An active stylus contains a tip like a pen and includes internal electronic components. It has some exciting features including memory, electronic erasers, palm rejection, and pressure sensitivity. These features allow lighter or heavier lines depending upon how much pressure you apply to it. On the other hand, a passive/capacitive stylus simply conducts the electrical charge from your finger to the screen. There is no communication between your finger and the smart device. They are said to be non-powered because they don’t need to connect wirelessly to the phone. A stylus pen is commonly known as SPen in the mobile industry.

Significance of Stylus:

  • Keeps the screen free from unsightly fingerprint stains
  • Protects the screen from scratches
  • Helps to write on the screen smoothly
  • Signs documents digitally
  • Help to make paintings and art

A stylus makes it easy for users to browse their phones. Some people prefer Smartphones with Stylus due to comfortability. So, now I am going to jot down a few smartphones with a stylus that are on our top list. Let’s get started.

List of 7 Best Smartphones With Stylus in 2022

1: TCL Stylus 5G

TCL has recently launched a budget-friendly stylus phone with 5G support. The phone did not come up with flagship specs as it’s a budget phone. TCL Stylus 5G has a built-in storage slot for its pen. In addition to that, it comes with a number of pre-installed stylus apps.

CPU Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 700
Memory 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage
Camera 50MP Main sensor, 13MP selfie shooter
Display 6.68 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches
Battery Li-Ion 4000 mAh

If you want a stylus pen phone which is budget-friendly then this surely is a good option. It is quite similar to Galaxy Note or Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in storage properties. Its stylus is passive and doesn’t come with palm rejection. It means holding it can be more awkward than with an S Pen. Make sure your hand isn’t resting on the screen while you use the stylus.

2: Motorola G Stylus 5G

Motorola Moto 5G has a built-in stylus. The stylus of this handset is perfect for navigating, highlighting, editing, or doing any task that requires pinpoint precision. You can jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and control a growing number of apps and games with pinpoint precision. 

CPU Octacore, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Memory 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM
Camera 48MP Main, 16MP Selfie
Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Display 6.8 inches

Motorola Moto 5G is one of the best smartphones with stylus having high-performance speed. The stylus allows easy multitasking and smooth operation for long-term use. Motorola has changed the stylus design. However, there is no comparison of this stylus to the Galaxy S Pen. However,  Motorola has optimized the software on the G Stylus 5G. It has not included the palm rejection, but the edges of the display are less sensitive.  The smartphone also keeps track of when the stylus is removed from the port, and optionally records the phone’s location (as GPS coordinates) at the time. The Moto stylus is a passive device, unlike Samsung’s ones.

3: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The much-anticipated Galaxy Fold3 5G is the first foldable smartphone to support its own active stylus. It contains the first-ever Fold Edition S Pen. It’s also a huge technical achievement by Samsung. The S Pen Fold Edition by the company features a slim 1.5mm pen tip with 4096 pressure levels. It helps to write and sketch as naturally and accurately as putting pen to paper.

CPU Octacore Snapdragon 888 5g 5nm
Memory 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
Camera 12MP Main, 10MP Selfie
 Battery Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
Display 7.6 inches

You all know that Samsung never disappoints its users. With this all-new gadget, writing and drawing are more convenient. Its S Pen enables precision taps, and quick note-taking while multitasking. This surely is a great companion accessory that Galaxy Note fans have been using for years.

The all-new Smartphone with stylus pen has a flexible screen that is softer than your ordinary smartphone’s glass panel. So, the new S Pen has a rounded tip that’s spring-loaded. When pressure is applied to it, the tip of the pen gently retracts, instead of digging into the Fold’s display. If you guys want a high-end phone with a stylus then this surely is the best option.

4: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22 Ultra has set a new standard for what a smartphone can offer. For the first time in the Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S Pen comes built-in. It enables you to write and draw on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen and enjoy a more realistic pen-to-paper feel. Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G boasts a quadruple-lens camera with 100X Space Zoom and a powerful dual-tele lens. It comes with the first-ever Galaxy S battery that lasts for more than a day and with 45W super-fast charging.

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OctaCore
Memory 12GB RAM up to 1TB Storage
Battery 5000mAh Battery
Camera 108MP Main sensor, 40MP Selfie
Display 6.8 inches

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is a high-end phone with promising features. The S Pen is capable of many features that include:

  • Screen-off memos
  • Notification previews
  • Air Actions
  • Screen Write
  • Smart Select
  • Penup
  • AR Doodle
  • Translate
  • Live Messages
  • Magnify
  • Write on Calendar

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5g is one of the best smartphones with pen stylus. It is quite expensive than average mobile phones otherwise it’s a good option.

5: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note lineup is known for its S Pen. It got even better on Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the best stylus smartphone available in the market. It comes with a lot of motion control/air control due to the stylus pen. The S pen comes with 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyroscope). It is all packed with premium features. However, it’s also expensive as compared to other companies’ stylus phones like LG, Motorola, etc.

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5g+
Memory 12GB RAM up to 512 GB Storage
Battery Li-ion 4500mAh
Camera 108MP Main sensor, 10MP Selfie shooter
Display 6.9 inches

All the Samsung devices with S-pen offer promising features. However, they are quite expensive and contain a bigger screen as compared to the average phones. Otherwise, if we talk about the Note 20 Ultra, it is also a bit heavier and has a low battery life expectancy. If you want it just because of the stylus, then it’s definitely a good option due to newly added fancy features including Gesture controls, smart select, air actions, etc.

6: Microsoft Surface Duo 2

smartphones with stylus

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is one of the top-tier Android devices from 2021 and is capable of handling two applications side by side without slowing down. It’s a budget-friendly phone with stylus support.

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (7 nm) processor
Memory 8GB RAM up to 512 GB Storage
Battery 4449mAh Battery
Display 8.3 inches
Camera 2 x 12MP, 1 x 16MP primary camera

The handset comes with a foldable screen however, the gap between both screens is huge. It hinders user experience that’s why its stylus efficiency is not worth it.

7: LG Stylo 6

LG Stylo 6 is a low-priced phone with ordinary specs. It also comes with stylus support.

CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
Memory 3GB RAM 64GB storage
Battery 4000mAh
Camera 16MP Main and Selfie Shooter
Display 6.8 inches
 The Stylo 6 Pen can also do all the basic stuff like doodling, customizing emojis, etc. However, it does not come with extraordinary features.

Best Smartphone With Stylus: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

There is no doubt that the Galaxy Note Series Offers the best stylus S-Pen till date. Among all, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best high-end stylus phones that are available in the market. While choosing a stylus phone, we need to look at certain things. The stylus should be of the active type as it provides a more satisfying experience. The passive ones are just extension to your fingers as there is no connection between the device and the phone. So, choosing the passive ones is not a good option. The latency of the phone should be minimal so that it provides a more accurate touch experience. For robust performance, it is necessary that your phone have good battery time, processor quality, and pressure sensitivity. Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned specs, Samsung Galaxy 20 Note Ultra is the best option among all discussed above.
A question arises sometimes in our minds that is there any universal stylus that can be used for all smartphones. The answer is yes if you are talking about the passive type. However, the active stylus needs to be compatible with the device.
Stylus pens have now become quite popular in the mobile industry. Many people like to have phones that come with stylus support. There are several other options too. I have jotted down a few of them. Stay tuned for more updates. Thank you!
