SMS Services in Pakistan are Below Standards: PTA

According to the latest PTA’s survey, the SMS services provided by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in Pakistan are below the minimum required licensed standards. However. the data services provided by the CMOs are satisfactory and up to the mark. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has mentioned it in the independent cellular Quality of Service (QoS) Survey results of 4th Quarter (Q4) 2020, that it published on its official website.

Press Release: PTA has published independent cellular Quality of Service (QoS) Survey results of 4th Quarter (Q4) of 2020 on PTA website

In order to measure the performance & service quality of 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS / HSPA+) & 4G (LTE), of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey was performed using newly procured automated QoS monitoring & benchmarking tool “Smart-Benchmarker”- pic.twitter.com/z1EpUSOAhW — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 30, 2020

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company has ordered cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to improve their voice, SMS, and data services after the detailed analysis of the survey results conducted by the authority. The telecomm operators have been ordered to take corrective measures to bring improvement in voice, SMS and data services up to the licensed standards within 30 days.

The PTA conducted a survey by using a newly procured automated QoS monitoring and benchmarking tool “Smart-Benchmarker” where it measured the performance of service quality of 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE), of mobile companies in various cities including Kabirwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.(From 23rd November to 11th December 2020).

The PTA’s survey teams have selected the main roads, service roads and majority of sectors and colonies to conduct the survey.

