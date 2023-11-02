Customs Crackdown: Smuggled Mobile Phones and Liquor Seized at Khunjerab Pass

Pakistan Customs has successfully thwarted yet another smuggling attempt involving mobile phones and liquor from China through the Khunjerab Pass. Imtiaz Hussain Shigri, the Assistant Collector of Customs in Sost, revealed that they had maintained a stringent vigilance on the movement of goods between Pakistan and China via the Khunjerab Pass. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials intercepted a vehicle arriving from China in Sost Town and discovered 100 bottles of Chinese-origin liquor along with approximately 490 smuggled mobile phones of various brands. The estimated value of the confiscated items is reported to be around PKR 14 million.

This incident marks the second consecutive attempt this month to smuggle a significant quantity of mobile phones through the Khunjerab Pass. In the previous month, on October 16, Customs authorities seized 720 mobile phone sets with a market value of PKR 4 million.

The repeated attempts to smuggle such large quantities of mobile phones and liquor through this route raise concerns about the extent of illegal trade activities in the region. Customs authorities are working diligently to combat these illicit operations, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining the integrity of cross-border trade and preventing the entry of prohibited or unregulated goods.

The surge in mobile phone smuggling has become a concerning trend in Pakistan in recent years. Despite the government’s efforts to regulate and tax the import of mobile phones, illicit trade of smartphones remains rampant. Smugglers take advantage of porous borders and lax enforcement, posing a significant challenge to the country’s customs authorities.

The successful interception of these smuggling attempts not only safeguards Pakistan’s economy but also ensures that all goods entering the country comply with legal requirements and regulations. According to Customs Officials. They will continue to be vigilant, reinforcing their efforts to prevent further illegal activities through the Khunjerab Pass and other entry points into Pakistan.

