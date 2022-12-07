Snap AR lenses: The app tests new upgrades

Snap said that it is working with a limited group of AR makers and developers to build Lenses with digital goods that can be bought with Snap Tokens at its annual Lens Fest event. Users will be able to access extra tools, AR goods, and power-ups within specific snap AR Lenses as part of this experiment.

The Snapchat app allows you to buy Snap Tokens, which were initially released in 2020, by clicking on your profile symbol and navigating to “My Snap Tokens.”

For its initial launch, Snap has decided to collaborate with the designers of some of the most well-known app effects, such as the “potato lens” (pictured in the top image). Fans will now be able to use tokens to switch up the effect with other features like a magic wand or a police officer uniform thanks to the attainable upgrades.

One of the most appealing features of Snapchat has always been its augmented reality effects, which have benefited from countless popular viral lenses over the years.

The multiplayer Table Trenches Lens by DB Creations is another well-liked Lens that is included in the pilot. Users will be able to use Tokens to obtain new skins, gain access to new levels, and take advantage of other chances within the snap AR Lenses as part of the new experiment.

The trial marks a fresh method for Snapchat to make money with Tokens, a strategy the company seems to be emphasizing more recently.