Snap Inc. Partners With Perplexity AI in a $400 Million Deal

Snap Inc. and Perplexity AI have entered into a massive $400 million partnership that will bring the AI search engine directly into Snapchat by early 2026, both companies announced.

As part of the deal, Perplexity’s AI search will be deeply integrated into Snapchat’s chat interface. This will allow users to ask questions and receive clear, conversational answers pulled from verifiable sources, all within the app.

A Strategic Move for Snap’s AI Ecosystem

The announcement came alongside Snap’s third-quarter earnings report, where the company confirmed that revenue from the partnership, paid by Perplexity, will begin contributing to Snap’s financials in 2026.

In a letter to shareholders, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration. He stated that it makes AI-powered discovery native to Snapchat, strengthens personalization, and positions Snap as a leading distribution platform for intelligent AI agents. He also hinted that this could be the start of a broader ecosystem of AI partnerships.

Snap’s Growing Focus on Generative AI

Over the past few years, Snap has been steadily expanding its use of generative AI. The company already offers an AI chatbot called MyAI, powered by models from OpenAI, Google, and soon Perplexity AI. Snap has also rolled out AI-driven lenses and creative tools, which have helped grow its Snapchat+ subscription base.

Spiegel further teased new features on the horizon, including AI Clips; a video generation tool that will let creators produce short, shareable clips from simple text prompts. A launch date has not yet been revealed.

Snap’s Next Hardware Frontier: New AR Glasses

Beyond software, Snap is also preparing to release a new version of its AR glasses, “Specs. They are expected to debut next year. While details remain limited, Spiegel said the next-gen Specs will be lighter and more flexible. Snap plans to spin off the product into a wholly owned subsidiary to explore partnerships with hardware manufacturers.