Snapchat, one of the most popular social media apps for photo lovers, has now achieved a big milestone. The company announced that its popular feature, Snap Map, now has more than 400 million monthly active users. This is really a big achievement as none of the rival apps have such a type of feature yet. Snapchat is the only platform which provides this feature.

Snapchat launched this feature back in 2017. Snap Map lets you see your friends’ locations and browse public snaps from around the world. Over time, the feature has evolved. It now offers ways for users to discover local hotspots and find things to do. Now, it is loved by hundreds of millions of people around the globe.

Snap Map Hits 400 Million Monthly Active Users, Leaving Instagram and TikTok Behind

“Snap Map is one of the most used mobile maps in the world, and we’re thrilled to see our community continue to grow,” said Ceci Mourkogiannis, VP of Product at Snap, in a statement. “The Snap Map is helping hundreds of millions connect with friends and their favourite places and discover what’s happening around them, making the world feel more connected every day.”

Snap Map is full of useful functionalities. Last year, the company launched a “Footsteps” feature that lets you see how much of the world you’ve explored and track where you’ve travelled. The company also rolled out “Promoted Places” on Snap Map to allow users to discover new places. Not only for users, but the brands can also advertise and showcase all of their locations on Snap Map.

Snap Map’s success is important for Snapchat. As it is the only social media app which provides this feature and gives it a competitive edge over rivals like Instagram and TikTok. Neither of these platforms don’t offers real-time social discovery in the way that Snap Map does.

Will these apps introduce a feature like this? Well, Instagram is aware of this. Some reports have also claimed that the company is working on a “Friend Map” that would allow users to see their friends’ locations in real time. However, the company has not launched this feature yet. Nor is TikTok planning to launch a similar feature.

Anyhow, Snap Map is currently the only function which provides users with an amazing experience. Do you use this feature? How do you like this? Do tell us in the comment section below.