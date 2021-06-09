In order to help people learn new languages, Snapchat has added ‘learn language’ lenses for languages. Starting with English, the company is now expanding it for more languages. Basically, for this feature to work properly, lenses combine machine learning and augmented reality to recognize 1000 objects. After recognizing the objects, lenses translate them to their name in the different chosen languages. All this process takes place in real-time without any delay. The company had introduced Hindi, Urdu Kannada, and Marathi language learning lenses last year and has now added Bengali and Punjabi.

Snapchat Adds Language Learning Lenses

These new Snapchat lenses for languages were developed by Atit Kharel, a member of the snap lenses family. As listed above, the company has initially launched a few languages and users can learn it easily by either searching for ‘Learn Urdu’, ‘Learn Punjabi’ and etc.

While telling about these new lenses, Kharel said,

“I have always been fascinated by the cultural diversity in India and the range of languages spoken here. The idea behind these lenses was to make learning Indian languages fun and easy – especially for new learners. Augmented reality can be really entertaining and can make learning more interactive and accessible.”

Also, Snapchat has introduced nine new Bitmojis to celebrate World Environment Day on June 5. These Bitmojis were used throughout the world to promote recycling, gardening, and practices of saving electricity and water. These Bitmojis spread awareness that how we can save the earth and make it a better place to live in.

You might be interested in: How to Take Screenshot on Snapchat Without the Person Knowing?



