Snapchat adds ‘Spotlight Challenges’ to win cash prizes

Snapchat is introducing a new option for creators to make money. The app is introducing a new feature called Spotlight Challenges, which will reward a group of creators every week for creating films with particular Lenses, performing specific activities, or playing a specific sound within the app’s TikTok rival, Spotlight.

For each obstacle, three to five creators will be given money, with the winners presently being chosen from among the most-seen qualified videos. The lowest payment will be $250, according to Snap, but rewards will “typically range from $1k to $25k.” Every 7 days, there will be a slew of challenges.

RELATED: What Does Pending mean on Snapchat

The challenges provide a new method for Snap to motivate users to create Spotlight videos — and they do it in a way that gives the company a lot of power. It can help to enhance particular trends or inspire individuals to create material that is distinct from what they would normally create. That may help Spotlight separate itself from TikTok and offer users an incentive to return to uncover something fresh.

The first challenges are being made in the United States, with other markets to follow. According to the spokesman, these rewards will be in addition to the millions of dollars each month that the business gives to artists worldwide who create top Spotlight videos. Snap initially paid $1 million each day, but then decreased the figure to “millions per month.”

In addition to Challenges, Snap is introducing a handful of new methods for artists to get compensated. Gifting is now available worldwide, enabling viewers to tip creators with digital tokens in exchange for a revenue split. Snap’s Creator Marketplace is now being expanded to include video producers, allowing businesses to engage with them for sponsorships.