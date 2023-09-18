Snapchat Announces New Marketing & Advertising Tools For Beauty Brands

Snapchat is all set to launch a range of advertising and marketing tools. These tools will help beauty brands connect with their target audiences on Snapchat. At the latest Snapchat Beauty Summit, the company announced upcoming developments including non-live beauty Lenses, makeup drops for Bitmoji, and the ad tool “Total Takeover.” In addition to that, the platform also revealed a partnership with NYX for an augmented reality experience called “Beauty Bestie”. This is not it. The company is also bringing a new feature that allows brands to target their messaging based on key search terms from chats with the “My AI” messaging bot.

Augmented Reality Will Revolutionize The Way People Interact with Brands: Snapchat

According to the platform, augmented reality has the potential to revolutionize the way people interact with the world and brands. Reports revealed that Snap’s revenue for Q2 reached $1.068 billion, an increase of 14% year-over-year in daily active users to 397 million. The new Snap tools allow “post-capture filters” to apply special effects to photos people have already taken. The good part is that all the Beauty brands can use these Snapchat filters to create custom creative stickers and animated graphics for users to save or share.

Snapchat is also working on “Beauty Drops” for Bitmoji. It will allow users to virtually try on branded makeup products. The first drop is tipped to be in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty. In addition, Snap is also testing ways to share AI keywords from chats with “My AI” to brands. It will allow targeted marketing based on users’ interests and queries. The main purpose of this feature is to make advertisement content more relevant and increase user engagement with ads.

It would not be wrong to say that the new tools will help Snapchat monetize attention and provide beauty brands with innovative ideas to reach their target audiences on the platform. What do you guys think? Do share with us in the comment section.