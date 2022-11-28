Snapchat finally arrives on Microsoft Store

After we got the big news that Snapchat is rolled out for the desktop after Android and iOS, today we have come to know that it has finally arrived on Microsoft Store as a Progressive Web App. It should be mentioned here that for a long time Snapchat has avoided the windows platform and has only relied on Android and iOS even after Instagram and WhatsApp rolled out their desktop and windows apps.

Snapchat’s Progressive Web App (PWA) will run through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. While those thinking about the Progressive Web Application, it is a type of web app that can work as both a web page and mobile app on any device. This app will actually rely on Snapchat’s web version which was released a few weeks back. Moreover, it will be powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

As far as the space it will cover is concerned, it has a 1.4 MB installation size and the company has ensured that this app will also remain up to date and will have the same features as the web version.

Though the app will work along with Microsoft Edge, it will be treated as a native app including icons in the start menu, and notification support.

The Snapchat PWA can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store for free.

It seems that the social media platform is trying to make its app accessible for everyone and more reliable and in an effort to do so, it has launched several new features other than this PWA, and the most prominent among them is “Custom Story Expiration”, which allows premium subscribers to control when their stories expire. Other than this, another feature is launched that allows Snapchat and Snapchat plus users to set Snaps on their stories that can expire after one hour or one week.

Also Read: Snapchat for Web is now available globally