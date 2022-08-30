Snapchat Gets New Dual Camera Feature – Here is How to Use it

If you are a Snapchat user you will be amazed to know that Snap launched a new dual-camera feature. Snapchatters can capture multiple perspectives and themes at the same time. The dual camera feature has four layouts including a vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, and cutout. Snapchatters can also add beloved Snapchat creative tools, including music, Stickers and Lenses. Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory.

Dual Camera launched for Snapchatters using iOS on at least an iPhone XS/XR globally. However, Android users will have to wait for the next few months. The mode allows users to capture content via the front and back cameras simultaneously.

How to use it

Open your Snapchat and you’ll see a new icon in the camera toolbar.

With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective.

Once Dual Camera is selected, users will be able to pick between four layouts: vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture and cutout.

vertical places the front and back camera shots one on top of the other;

places the front and back camera shots one on top of the other; horizontal places the shots beside each other,

places the shots beside each other, picture-in-picture places the front camera shot in a small icon in the lower right corner of the back camera shot

places the front camera shot in a small icon in the lower right corner of the back camera shot cutout places the front camera subject into a green screen-like effect against the back camera image.

Snap has also shared a reward programme for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps. “Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story,” said the company.

