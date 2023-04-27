Snapchat Introduces AI Chatbot to Mixed Reviews

According to the latest reports, Snapchat has recently introduced its own AI chatbot to mixed reviews. However, some people are criticizing its prominence on the social media app. The Snapchat AI Bot is powered by OpenAI’s GPT which is based on the same tech integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine.
Snapchat AI Bot Is Pinned To Top Of Chat Feeds
The social media platform has introduced the My AI Feature. The feature is pinned to the top of users’ chat feeds and only paid subscribers have the ability to remove it. The point worth mentioning here is that it has led to criticism online. People are confused about how the app will use location data.
According to Snapchat, My AI is “an experimental, friendly, chatbot” which has the ability to perform tasks such as answering questions, offering advice, or planning trips.
Like all the other bots, it is being admitted that the tool may not always be correct. Its responses “may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content like the other ones. My AI rolled out to millions of users worldwide. Among them, it was introduced to paid subscribers first.
The point notable here is that Snapchat+ users can gain access to customization features including pinning and unpinning features, including My AI. In the US, some unhappy users “review bombed” the app as a result of which Snapchat encountered a series of one-star reviews on Apple’s App Store. However, in the UK, the reviews have been more gauged.