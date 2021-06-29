Snapchat iPhone App Crash Fixed in just few Hours

Snapchat keeps on introducing new features due to which the app is very famous among people of all groups. However, sometimes these apps are attacked by bugs but there are always fixes to them. This time the photosharing app was attacked by a bug and iOS users were vulnerable as this bug stopped them from using Snapchat when the app is updated. Many users reported that the app used to crash just after the camera feed pop up on the device’s display. iPhone App crash was a big setback for users as it is one of the most widely used platforms on daily basis.

Snapchat Fixes Bug that Caused iPhone App Crash

Very few people reported the issue initially, but the company being a responsible entity, acknowledged this issue and promised to fix it soon. However, many people, later on, tweeted about this issue and the company came to know that it is widespread and it really needs to be fixed on priority.

The company remained enthusiastic and fulfilled its promise. The company has automatically updated the app however those who are still facing the same issue can manually update the app to version 11.34.1.35 in the App Store. and yes that’s all you are done.

The bugs keep on tracking social media platforms however usually they are not catered to on time. No doubt the Snapchat team has fixed it so fast and users are quite happy about it.

