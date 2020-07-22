Just recently reports of discrimination and allegations of racism at the workplace are circulating on social media with big tech companies like Facebook and Snapchat being a part of it. To cope with it and check the reality, Snapchat has launched an investigation that will reveal if the accusations of racism and sexism in the company are true. The firm has contacted both the present and previous staff for it. Many ex-employees of the company told the news publications about their experiences while working in the company.

Snapchat is Conducting Allegations of Racism Amid Viral Reports of Discrimination

Multiple employees told that they had to face the racist culture during their tenure at the company. They also revealed that Leadership had no black representation. Another employee revealed that a manager used to ask him to replace the images of black people with other races. Snapchat has told that right now it is looking into the complaint and is investigating this matter.

Snapchat is one of few tech giants which has never released a diversity report. The CEO of the company has also revealed that it will keep its diversity numbers private.

AN executive from Snapchat while shedding light on the situation said:

“We’ve been worried that all these disclosures have actually normalized the current composition of the tech workforce. Snapchat is working on “a new way right now to release that information.” ”We are fully committed to publicly releasing our diversity numbers, along with our plans for meaningful change,”

This is not the first time, Snapchat has come under criticism due to its racist nature. Previously, the company was also criticized for launching a Juneteenth filter that asked users to smile and break the chains. After this filter, Snap’s president of diversity and inclusion apologized via emails and told that this feature was a result of a collaboration between black and white employees. Let’s see how the company will react to the overall situation.