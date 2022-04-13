Snapchat is rolling out “Dynamic stories” for the news publishers

Snapchat, the great multimedia instant messaging app, is known for its uniqueness and creativity. It is releasing a new feature named Dynamic stories that lets the new publisher upload the content easily on Snapchat using RSS feeds in real time.

Approximately 40+ news publishers from all over the world will start publishing their contents using the new feature. The local publishers include include The Wall Street Journal, TMZ, Vice, ESPN, CNN, Axios, Insider, The New York Post, The Washington Post. The foreign publishers are Femme Actuelle, Foot Metcato, Gala, Le Figaro, Marie Claire, Paris Match, MissMalini, GQ India, The Independent and The Mirror.

How it works:

The feature is basically an automated process of converting stories from the web to Snapchat platform. Many news publishers already have the RSS feeds due to which content easily goes to Snapchat in the feasible vertical format. For others Snapchat has provided this feature through which they will be made available with RSS and hence can easily convert the news in vertical format. Once the story is published, it will automatically add to the user’s Discover platform which updates automatically in real-time. The publisher can also find the Dynamic Stories feature in their subscription feeds. The app will automatically highlight the articles in the Happening section. The Dynamic Stories don’t include videos for now but maybe it will test it also in the near future.

The company is also selling vertical video ads to be post within Dynamic stories and it is planning to share the revenue with the publishers.

The feature has just arrived and it will take some time for things to move smoothly. At the moment the partners who were part of the testing process for the last few months have seen no substantial income but it is good for news publishers to reach the most distracted audience via Snapchat.

