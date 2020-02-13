The photo-sharing app SnapChat is testing a new interface. It is trying to reshape its flagship app. The two screenshots have been leaked by tipster. One is a redesign of the app for Android and iOS which is providing a new home for the Snap Map and the original video programming of the company. While the second one shows a test of breaking news headlines inside the app that feeds timely news briefs into Snapchat.

The new design will expand the app from three to five definitively separated sections. In a new design, there is a black navigation bar along the screen’s bottom.

SnapChat is Testing a New Interface

The news was first reveled by Casey Newton, he said that the new navigation bar would link to five sections.

A Snap spokeswoman said:

“We’re exploring ways to streamline navigation across Snapchat, soliciting feedback from our community to inform future versions of our app, This test’s UI offers more space to innovate and increases the opportunity to engage with and discover even more of what Snapchat has to offer.”

We don’t know exactly that when the company will make the availability of new design to the users. The app is now used by 218 million people a day and we hope that the new design will make the app more popular among the users, as currently, some users complain that they find Snapchat difficult to use.

