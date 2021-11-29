Snapchat launches ‘Harry Potter Lens’ celebrating 20 years of film

Snapchat and Warner Bros. have collaborated to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie and introduced ‘Harry Potter Lens’.

The experience has been enhanced by the introduction of augmented reality, which allows Snap chatters and HP fans all around the world to participate in the fun activity from the comfort of their own homes, cheering from the sidelines in their Hogwarts house colors.

Snapchat claims fans will be able to instantly outfit themselves in festive Hogwarts house colors, apparel, and face paint by speaking to the camera using its VoiceML technology. Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin are the renowned four houses of Hogwarts in the immensely successful TV show franchise.

RELATED: What does Grey Arrow mean on Snapchat

“Being the first-ever T.V events from the franchise, Snap and Warner Bros. wished to produce a Lens experience for true Harry Potter-lovers to enjoy the historical moment in style, and bring some of the fun to Snapchatters watching from home,” Snap Lens Creator, Hart Woolery, explained.

The Lens, like other Snapchat lenses, uses AR capabilities of a smartphone’s CPU and camera.

How to Use Harry Potter Lens in Snapchat