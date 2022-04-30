Snap, the company behind Snapchat social media, has launched a drone named Pixy, which is specifically made for taking selfies. The company launched Pixy at its Snap Partner Summit 2022. The bright yellow mini device is essentially a creative sidekick in the form of a selfie drone. The device takes off right from your palm to follow you around and capture footage that can be sent directly to the Snapchat app.

Snapchat Launches Mini Selfie Drone Pixy

“Level up your Snaps, grow your audience, and get cash for your creativity with the latest features for creators on Snapchat,” said the company on its summit website. “Plus, meet Pixy — the latest way to take your creativity to new heights.”

The selfie drone Pixy weighs 100 grams (0.22lbs) and is roughly the size of a person’s palm. It’s not clear yet how a user initiates a flight, nor what control they have over its direction, or duration.

Anyhow, after taking the shots, Pixy can return to the user’s outstretched hand. Snap says it then begins transferring its footage. However, it is unclear how will this happen. Pixy is available for purchase in the U.S. and France while supplies last for $229.99. The basic flight pack includes the Pixy camera, bumper and carrying strap, a charging cable, and a rechargeable battery.

